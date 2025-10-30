Trending fall perfumes 2025 — elegant, long-lasting, and uniquely you

Perfume bottle. Photo: freepik

Fall is the time when we crave warmth in even the smallest things. We stow away our light dresses, pull out our woolen sweaters, and almost without realizing it, start looking for a scent that will warm us up. Perfumes smell different in the fall — they are deeper and more genuine, as if in tune with our mood.

Explore the top fall fragrances that define the mood of the season, according to KURAZH.

Fall perfumes that feel like cashmere on the skin

Fendi, Perche No

The legendary fragrance from 1988 has been given a new lease on life. It is a fragrance for those who appreciate calmness and balance. The blend of rose and patchouli evokes the soft warmth of a scarf on a cool evening.

Estée Lauder, Knowing Legacy

Nicheend, Black Hole

The combination of milk and whiskey might sound unusual, but it's what makes this fragrance so special. There's something gentle yet deep about it. It reminds me of the scent of an upscale bar nestled in the mountains—quiet, cozy, and slightly mysterious.

A bottle of perfume. Photo: Freepik

M.INT, Quantum

Ginger and Coca-Cola — an unexpected combination that is very lively. This fragrance is for those who don't sit still. It energizes you and leaves a warm trail of wood and amber.

Matiere Premiere, Crystal Saffron

The combination of saffron, ambroxan, and incense creates a feeling of inner fire. This fragrance stands out from the crowd. Its lasting scent reminds us that autumn is not about sadness, but depth.

Salvezza, Grande Tenue

With notes of bergamot, tonka bean, musk, and sandalwood, this perfume is restrained, which is the whole point. This perfume is for someone who knows what they want and doesn't need loud gestures. Just a few drops will calm and boost your confidence.

A beautiful bottle of perfume. Photo: Freepik

Vertus, Eau de Cyan

Light, but not superficial. A blend of cypress, algae, and gardenia, this scent is like cool air after rain. You'll want to breathe it in again and again because it evokes a sense of purity and freshness without excess.

Why you should look for your fragrance in the fall

Autumn is a season of change, but it's also a time when we feel better about ourselves. We crave new experiences, but without rushing. Perfume helps create those sensations. Perfume can become a memory, a state of mind, or simply part of a daily ritual that warms up the day.

