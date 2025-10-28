From the 2000s to now: why flipped wedges are the season's coolest shoe

Wedge sandals. Photo: freepik

No matter how many new trends the fashion industry creates, it always falls back on one habit: returning to the past. What was once distant and forgotten becomes desirable again. This season, inverted wedge shoes have returned to the catwalks — the favorite footwear of 2000s celebrities, which was considered the height of daring fashion at the time.

At first glance, the shape seems a bit odd — the heels are curved, as if gravity had been altered. But upon closer inspection, the logic becomes apparent: these models are spectacular and comfortable. They are more stable than stilettos and can easily keep up with the pace of a big city. This season, designers are actively experimenting with silhouettes, transforming a once shocking idea into a new form of elegance.

Which 2000s-style shoes are back in trend?

Nina Ricci decided to take an architectural approach. His collection features shoes with triangular heels, mirrored inserts, and thin straps that intertwine around the ankle. These details create a characterful image with a touch of artistry and slight audacity. The designer pairs them with a leather trench coat and bright glasses.

Nina Ricci. Photo: Elle

Bally, on the other hand, opted for a classic look. Their Mary Jane shoes have curved heels that resemble waves. With soft lines, a tapered toe, and a wide strap, this pair is perfect for those who prefer an office-appropriate look without sacrificing their individuality.

Bally. Photo: Elle

Duran Lantink, on the other hand, took a completely different approach—one that pushed the boundaries of experimentation. His snake-print mules are unforgettable. They resemble a work of art rather than just an accessory. When combined with an asymmetrical cargo skirt and a voluminous bomber jacket, they tell a story of strength, freedom, and confidence.

Duran Lantink. Photo: Elle

Balmain also got in on the action. The brand presented high boots made of soft leather that appear to drape naturally. There are no unnecessary details or ostentation — just a form that speaks for itself. They adapt easily to any look, from dresses to business skirts.

Balmain. Photo: Elle

The new trend of inverted wedges reminds us that fashion always finds a way to surprise us. It brings back the familiar but makes it different. Perhaps that is why we never tire of it.

