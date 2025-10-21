Top pop culture Halloween costumes 2025 — movies, music & viral trends

Top Halloween costume ideas inspired by 2025 pop culture
The countdown to Halloween 2025 is on, and what better way to celebrate than by drawing inspiration from this year’s biggest pop culture moments? We’ve picked the most buzzworthy looks from movies, music, and viral trends to help you stand out on October 31.
Discover the most popular Halloween 2025 costume ideas, according to Novyny.LIVE.
1. Katy Perry’s space adventure
Recreate Perry’s historic orbit with a metallic blue jumpsuit, NASA patches, and a daisy accessory for that interstellar pop-star vibe.
2. Victoria Beckham documentary moment
Channel Victoria’s iconic style with a sleek black jumpsuit, oversized sunglasses, and a playful cheese sandwich prop for a humorous twist.
3. Lily-Rose Depp in Nosferatu
Depp’s haunting portrayal of Ellen in the gothic remake redefined horror couture for 2025. Embrace pale vintage lace, dark eyeshadow, and a blood-red lip for eerie elegance.
4. Taylor Swift Showgirl
Bring the Vegas glam of Swift’s record-breaking era to life with a sequined bodysuit, feathered headpiece, and a "TS" microphone for ultimate sparkle.
5. Beyonce Cowboy Carter Tour — celebrate Beyonce’s 2025
Cowboy Carter tour with fringed tassels, cowboy hats, and sequined riding boots. A western-inspired, glittering look that’s all about showmanship and shine.
6. Wednesday Addams
Jenna Ortega’s take on Wednesday remains a gothic favorite. Black dress, braided pigtails, and deadpan attitude complete the timeless teen-goth look.
7. Any vampire from Sinners
Ryan Coogler’s breakout vampire film was a 2025 phenomenon. Grab a sleek slip dress or dark attire, add fake blood, and embrace a little theatrical menace to embody the newly turned fang-biter.
8. Lady Gaga "Abracadabra" look
Pay homage to Mother Monster’s 2025 era with her iconic wide-brimmed hat and dramatic performance outfit. Channel Gaga’s theatrical flair with bold colors and playful, over-the-top accessories.
Whether you’re aiming for spooky, glamorous, or tongue-in-cheek, these pop culture-inspired costumes guarantee Halloween fun while keeping you perfectly on-trend.
Read more:
Victoria’s Secret 2025 — the runway looks that stole the show
Victoria Beckham Netflix docuseries reveals painful past
Taylor Swift stuns in sparkling $2k dress on The Tonight Show