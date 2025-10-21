Top pop culture Halloween costumes 2025 — movies, music & viral trends

Elphaba sits beside Glinda — characters from Wicked. Photo: Ariana Grande and Vanity Fair Instagram

The countdown to Halloween 2025 is on, and what better way to celebrate than by drawing inspiration from this year’s biggest pop culture moments? We’ve picked the most buzzworthy looks from movies, music, and viral trends to help you stand out on October 31.

Discover the most popular Halloween 2025 costume ideas, according to Novyny.LIVE.

1. Katy Perry’s space adventure

Recreate Perry’s historic orbit with a metallic blue jumpsuit, NASA patches, and a daisy accessory for that interstellar pop-star vibe.

Katy Perry in a Blue Origin flight suit, standing outdoors near a space capsule.

Photo: Business Insider

2. Victoria Beckham documentary moment

Channel Victoria’s iconic style with a sleek black jumpsuit, oversized sunglasses, and a playful cheese sandwich prop for a humorous twist.

Victoria Beckham during Fashion Week.

Photo: Daily Mail

3. Lily-Rose Depp in Nosferatu

Depp’s haunting portrayal of Ellen in the gothic remake redefined horror couture for 2025. Embrace pale vintage lace, dark eyeshadow, and a blood-red lip for eerie elegance.

Lily-Rose Depp stars as Ellen Hutter in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. Photo: Aidan Monaghan

4. Taylor Swift Showgirl

Bring the Vegas glam of Swift’s record-breaking era to life with a sequined bodysuit, feathered headpiece, and a "TS" microphone for ultimate sparkle.

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' promotional photo. Photo: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot

5. Beyonce Cowboy Carter Tour — celebrate Beyonce’s 2025

Cowboy Carter tour with fringed tassels, cowboy hats, and sequined riding boots. A western-inspired, glittering look that’s all about showmanship and shine.

Beyoncé on the opening night of her COWBOY CARTER TOUR on April 28, 2025 in Inglewood, Calif. Photo: Julian Dakdouk

6. Wednesday Addams

Jenna Ortega’s take on Wednesday remains a gothic favorite. Black dress, braided pigtails, and deadpan attitude complete the timeless teen-goth look.

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in the new Addams Family spinoff series "Wednesday." Photo: Netflix video still

7. Any vampire from Sinners

Ryan Coogler’s breakout vampire film was a 2025 phenomenon. Grab a sleek slip dress or dark attire, add fake blood, and embrace a little theatrical menace to embody the newly turned fang-biter.

A vampire character from the film Sinners, with blood around the mouth and dim lighting. Photo: Warner Bros

8. Lady Gaga "Abracadabra" look

Pay homage to Mother Monster’s 2025 era with her iconic wide-brimmed hat and dramatic performance outfit. Channel Gaga’s theatrical flair with bold colors and playful, over-the-top accessories.

Lady Gaga for the Abracadabra music video. Photo: screenshot

Whether you’re aiming for spooky, glamorous, or tongue-in-cheek, these pop culture-inspired costumes guarantee Halloween fun while keeping you perfectly on-trend.

