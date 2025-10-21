Top Halloween nail ideas: vampire shades, gothic vibes, and skull designs

Halloween macarone in hands. Photo: freepik

Halloween 2025 nail trends are taking a dark and dramatic turn — they channel gothic glamour and supernatural sophistication, with rich vampy reds, haunting greens, and delicate spiderweb motifs. Think of it as the perfect blend of eerie and elegant, whether you’re dressing up for a masquerade or just embracing your dark side.

Wicked nails

Influenced by the upcoming Wicked: For Good, green and pink nails are set to steal the spotlight this season — pairing fairytale charm with modern sophistication.

Wicked-inspired nails. Photo from Pinterest

From emerald shimmer to candy-pink gloss, these shades are taking over salons and social feeds alike.

Wicked-inspired nails. Photo from Pinterest

Dracula nails

This season’s vampire nails are pure drama — think velvet reds, inky blacks, and sharp stiletto shapes that exude power and mystery. Paired with a touch of shimmer or a drop of "blood," the effect is hauntingly luxurious.

Vampy nails. Photo: Pinterest

The nails' length can vary — they can be long stilettos or short nails. The job of the colors is to do all.

Vampy nails. Photo: Pinterest

Cute spooky nails

Who says spooky can’t be sweet? "Cute spooky" nails are all about fun — picture smiling ghosts, pastel skulls, and candy corn accents that bring a touch of nostalgia to your Halloween look.

Cute Halloween nails. Photo: Pinterest

Those who prefer minimalism will love the neutral tones and subtle ghost details that make this the perfect everyday nod to spooky season.

Cute Halloween nails. Photo: Pinterest

Skull nails

Skull nails dominate Halloween 2025 with bold black designs, silver accents, and intricate bone details — the perfect mix of spooky, chic, and Instagram-ready.

Skull nail idea. Photo: Pinterest

Another trend is to pair edgy designs with gothic glamour — daring and dramatic.

Skull nail idea. Photo: Pinterest

