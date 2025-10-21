Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty The Halloween 2025 nail trends taking over Pinterest

The Halloween 2025 nail trends taking over Pinterest

en
Publication time 21 October 2025 02:21
Updated 16:45
Top Halloween nail ideas: vampire shades, gothic vibes, and skull designs
Halloween macarone in hands. Photo: freepik

Halloween 2025 nail trends are taking a dark and dramatic turn — they channel gothic glamour and supernatural sophistication, with rich vampy reds, haunting greens, and delicate spiderweb motifs. Think of it as the perfect blend of eerie and elegant, whether you’re dressing up for a masquerade or just embracing your dark side.

Discover the most popular nail designs for Halloween 2025, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Wicked nails

Influenced by the upcoming Wicked: For Good, green and pink nails are set to steal the spotlight this season — pairing fairytale charm with modern sophistication.

wicked nails
Wicked-inspired nails. Photo from Pinterest

From emerald shimmer to candy-pink gloss, these shades are taking over salons and social feeds alike.

wicked nails
Wicked-inspired nails. Photo from Pinterest

Dracula nails

This season’s vampire nails are pure drama — think velvet reds, inky blacks, and sharp stiletto shapes that exude power and mystery. Paired with a touch of shimmer or a drop of "blood," the effect is hauntingly luxurious.

vampire nails
Vampy nails. Photo: Pinterest

The nails' length can vary — they can be long stilettos or short nails. The job of the colors is to do all.

vampire nails
Vampy nails. Photo: Pinterest

Cute spooky nails

Who says spooky can’t be sweet? "Cute spooky" nails are all about fun — picture smiling ghosts, pastel skulls, and candy corn accents that bring a touch of nostalgia to your Halloween look.

spooky nails
Cute Halloween nails. Photo: Pinterest

Those who prefer minimalism will love the neutral tones and subtle ghost details that make this the perfect everyday nod to spooky season.

spooky nails
Cute Halloween nails. Photo: Pinterest

Skull nails

Skull nails dominate Halloween 2025 with bold black designs, silver accents, and intricate bone details — the perfect mix of spooky, chic, and Instagram-ready.

skull nails
Skull nail idea. Photo: Pinterest

Another trend is to pair edgy designs with gothic glamour — daring and dramatic.

skull nails
Skull nail idea. Photo: Pinterest

Read more:

Manicure that lasts — 3 nail shapes you can trust

10 cozy brown manicure ideas perfect for fall

fashion photo ideas nails Halloween
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information