Top Halloween nail ideas: vampire shades, gothic vibes, and skull designs

The Halloween 2025 nail trends taking over Pinterest
Halloween 2025 nail trends are taking a dark and dramatic turn — they channel gothic glamour and supernatural sophistication, with rich vampy reds, haunting greens, and delicate spiderweb motifs. Think of it as the perfect blend of eerie and elegant, whether you’re dressing up for a masquerade or just embracing your dark side.
Discover the most popular nail designs for Halloween 2025, according to Novyny.LIVE.
Wicked nails
Influenced by the upcoming Wicked: For Good, green and pink nails are set to steal the spotlight this season — pairing fairytale charm with modern sophistication.
From emerald shimmer to candy-pink gloss, these shades are taking over salons and social feeds alike.
Dracula nails
This season’s vampire nails are pure drama — think velvet reds, inky blacks, and sharp stiletto shapes that exude power and mystery. Paired with a touch of shimmer or a drop of "blood," the effect is hauntingly luxurious.
The nails' length can vary — they can be long stilettos or short nails. The job of the colors is to do all.
Cute spooky nails
Who says spooky can’t be sweet? "Cute spooky" nails are all about fun — picture smiling ghosts, pastel skulls, and candy corn accents that bring a touch of nostalgia to your Halloween look.
Those who prefer minimalism will love the neutral tones and subtle ghost details that make this the perfect everyday nod to spooky season.
Skull nails
Skull nails dominate Halloween 2025 with bold black designs, silver accents, and intricate bone details — the perfect mix of spooky, chic, and Instagram-ready.
Another trend is to pair edgy designs with gothic glamour — daring and dramatic.
