The Victoria’s Secret beauty hack that makes you look instantly younger

Blush has always been a surefire way to revitalize your face, but lately, it has become an absolute must-have. It's difficult to imagine even the most basic makeup bag without it. No wonder, because today, blush is the key to a fresh, young, and lively face, not just a color on the cheeks. Red blush has really made a splash.

It all started with a video on TikTok by makeup artist Rose-Marie Swift, the author of iconic makeup looks for Victoria's Secret and founder of the RMS Beauty brand.

She demonstrated how red blush can "revitalize" the face by adding color, softening features, and making skin look healthier. The video went viral, and TikTok quickly adopted the trend. Since then, beauty gurus everywhere have started experimenting with red shades, and the trend has quickly moved from social media to the catwalks.

How to apply red blush correctly

The most important thing is to choose the right shade and avoid tones that are too cold (blue) or too warm (orange). Then, the blush won't look artificial. Cream blushes are best applied with your fingers — the warmth of your skin helps the product blend naturally with your complexion. Powder blush is best applied with a brush using light, non-aggressive movements. If applied correctly, you will achieve a delicate, natural-looking flush that will make your face look fresh.

During the day, light makeup works best: a little foundation, mascara, lip gloss, or lip balm is all you need. In the evening, red blush adds depth to your look. Try combining it with gold or copper eyeshadow. Or, go for a monochromatic look with red blush and lipstick.

In short, red blush can transform ordinary makeup into a fashionable accent. The best part is that it suits everyone if you choose the right shade.

