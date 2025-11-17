Black Friday 2025 — best jewelry trends to shop right now

Jewelry. Photo: Freepik

Unlike buying new jeans or a sweater, purchasing jewelry is not an impulse decision. Jewelry is always a bit different; it's about mood, time, and internal feelings. Although jewelry trends are not as pronounced as fashion trends, they are the most accurate reflection of the moment. If you want to treat yourself to something special this Black Friday, it's worth knowing which accents designers brought to the runways for Fall-Winter 2025/2026.

Discover the must-have jewelry pieces to grab during Black Friday deals, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Black Friday's hottest jewelry picks

Large earrings

This year, earrings aren't just adding sparkle; they're becoming the focal point of an outfit. At the Alaïa and Saint Laurent shows, the earrings were so voluminous that a purse was unnecessary. With just a turn of the head, all eyes were on you. They are sculptural and massive with a texture that you want to examine closely. They have an artistic, almost theatrical quality, yet they blend into your everyday wardrobe surprisingly easily.

Massive earrings. Photo from Instagram.

Brooches are regaining their status

Once exclusively classic accessories, brooches became a way to make a statement in the fall-winter 2025/2026 season. Miuccia Prada attached them to coats, jackets, and even hats, completely changing the mood of each piece. A regular sweater became expressive, and a coat became more personal. This is an example of how a small detail can transform the entire look.

Brooch. Photo from Instagram.

A mix of different metals and shapes

The 2025/2026 season is about breaking free from limitations. What was once a rule is now a limitation. Yellow gold with white? Please. A thin ring next to a chunky one? Ideal. Different earrings on each ear? Why not? It's all about intuition, not standards.

Jewelry. Photo from Instagram.

If you're planning to shop on Black Friday, consider more than just the discounts; think about the character of the items you're buying. This season, jewelry shouldn't be an afterthought. Jewelry shapes your image, enhances your mood, and often reveals more about you than clothing does.

