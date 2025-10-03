What to wear on your head this fall — street style experts’ tips

Young woman in a hat. Photo: freepik.com

Autumn is the perfect time for fashion experiments. Right now, accessories take center stage: they not only keep you warm but can completely transform even the simplest outfit. Scarves, gloves, tights, belts, and of course, hats — these small details are what make a style recognizable.

Elle explored which hat styles are worth choosing this fall.

Which hats will be essential this autumn

The top favorite of the cold season remains hats. Knitted beanies, oversized chunky versions, fur hats, or those with cuffs — the options are endless. They are comfortable, warm, and add a touch of effortless style that street style enthusiasts adore.

Young woman in a hat. Photo: Instagram

But the choice isn’t limited to hats. For a more original look, consider other headwear options. These can include wide-brimmed hats for a dramatic effect, neat pillbox styles, cozy insulated bucket hats, or classic berets that complement both romantic and casual outfits equally well.

Stylish headwear. Photo: Instagram

A separate story — wool scarves. They have long ceased to be associated with anything "old-fashioned." On the contrary, thanks to fashion influencers, scarves have become a stylish accent. They pair perfectly with a trench coat, a puffer jacket, or a bulky coat.

Wool scarf. Photo: Instagram

And, of course, baseball caps. In autumn, they come in warmer versions—made of corduroy, wool, or thick fabrics. This is a versatile headwear piece: it pairs equally well with a coat, a leather jacket, or an oversized sweater.

Baseball cap. Photo: Instagram

A baseball cap adds a relaxed and subtly sporty vibe to an outfit, so it’s no surprise that it’s increasingly chosen even by those who previously preferred more classic styles.

The beret returns — a hat with character