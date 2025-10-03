Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty Which headwear will make your look stylish in autumn 2025

Which headwear will make your look stylish in autumn 2025

en
Publication time 3 October 2025 16:07
What to wear on your head this fall — street style experts’ tips
Young woman in a hat. Photo: freepik.com

Autumn is the perfect time for fashion experiments. Right now, accessories take center stage: they not only keep you warm but can completely transform even the simplest outfit. Scarves, gloves, tights, belts, and of course, hats — these small details are what make a style recognizable.

Elle explored which hat styles are worth choosing this fall.

Advertisement

Which hats will be essential this autumn

The top favorite of the cold season remains hats. Knitted beanies, oversized chunky versions, fur hats, or those with cuffs — the options are endless. They are comfortable, warm, and add a touch of effortless style that street style enthusiasts adore.

Everyone should have hats this fall
Young woman in a hat. Photo: Instagram

But the choice isn’t limited to hats. For a more original look, consider other headwear options. These can include wide-brimmed hats for a dramatic effect, neat pillbox styles, cozy insulated bucket hats, or classic berets that complement both romantic and casual outfits equally well.

A headpiece that will make any look stylish
Stylish headwear. Photo: Instagram

 A separate story — wool scarves. They have long ceased to be associated with anything "old-fashioned." On the contrary, thanks to fashion influencers, scarves have become a stylish accent. They pair perfectly with a trench coat, a puffer jacket, or a bulky coat. 

Wool scarves will fit perfectly into your fall wardrobe.
Wool scarf. Photo: Instagram

And, of course, baseball caps. In autumn, they come in warmer versions—made of corduroy, wool, or thick fabrics. This is a versatile headwear piece: it pairs equally well with a coat, a leather jacket, or an oversized sweater.

Baseball caps are not only worth paying attention to in summer
Baseball cap. Photo: Instagram

A baseball cap adds a relaxed and subtly sporty vibe to an outfit, so it’s no surprise that it’s increasingly chosen even by those who previously preferred more classic styles.

Read more:

Scandinavian autumn style — 3 fashionable looks

Fall 2025 bold trend — cropped trench coats replace mini dresses

The beret returns — a hat with character

    

fashion trends hats accessories style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information