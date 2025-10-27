Indian billionaire’s wife shows off diamond bag — world’s priciest

Wife of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani. Photo: Instagram/manishmalhotraworld

The wife of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, 61-year-old Nita Ambani, amazed the world with an extraordinarily rare and luxurious accessory. She showcased a diamond-encrusted Hermes Sac Bijou Birkin bag, considered one of the most expensive in the world.

Photos were shared on the Instagram page of Manish Malhotra.

What makes the Hermes Sac Bijou Birkin bag special

According to auction house Sotheby’s, the Hermes Sac Bijou Birkin bag, made of white gold and adorned with 3,025 diamonds, is valued at approximately $2 million. It is designed not for regular use but as an elegant bracelet accessory. This miniature model was released in 2012, yet it remains one of the most coveted accessories with no equal. Only three such bags exist worldwide, making the Hermes Sac Bijou Birkin extremely rare.

Nita Ambani’s look with the diamond bag. Photo: Instagram/manishmalhotraworld

It is no surprise that one of these miniature bags ended up with Nita Ambani. Her husband, Mukesh Ambani, is the richest person in India. She appeared at a party for the Indian brand Manish Malhotra in an outfit that clearly highlighted her status. The celebrity chose a glamorous sequined sari and complemented the look with unique accessories.

Sequined sari and diamond bag chosen by Nita Ambani. Photo: Instagram/manishmalhotraworld

Nita opted for drop earrings featuring large heart-shaped Colombian emeralds, paired with a diamond bracelet. However, the centerpiece of her ensemble was the miniature diamond Birkin bag from Hermes’ exclusive High Jewelry collection.

Nita Ambani. Photo: Instagram/manishmalhotraworld

The bag added sophistication and elegance to the celebrity’s appearance. It is not just a bag but an accessory that impresses with its uniqueness and exclusivity.

