Main Fashion and beauty 70s Palazzo pants are back in style — the trend everyone wants

70s Palazzo pants are back in style — the trend everyone wants

en
Publication time 14 November 2025 17:54
Updated 17:57
Wide-leg 70s pants make a comeback — how to style the Palazzo pants
Palazzo pants. Photo: Instagram

Trendy 70s-style Palazzo pants are back in fashion. This wide-cut style symbolizes freedom, self-confidence, and lightness. According to stylists, they can easily be incorporated into everyday outfits and are suitable for different settings.

Learn why Palazzo pants are dominating 2026 fashion, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Why palazzo pants are back in style

Palazzo pants are comfortable and versatile. The loose fit and high waist of this model emphasize the waist. Palazzo pants are also suitable for different body types. They visually lengthen the legs and hide flaws.

the return of 70s palazzo pants
Light palazzo pants. Photo: Instagram

Palazzo pants have won over fashionistas with their versatility. They can be worn with a blouse and heels for an elegant, understated look. Pair them with sneakers and a sweater for a cozy, casual look. This model is simple yet beautiful.

the return of 70s palazzo pants
Palazzo pants with sneakers. Photo: Instagram

The easiest way to style palazzo pants is to pair them with draped blouses and high heels. Additionally, consider natural and semi-purple fabrics. A top like this will add tenderness to your style.

the return of 70s palazzo pants
Black and brown palazzo pants. Photo: Instagram

Palazzo pants can be made from various fabrics. Lighter options include silk, linen, satin, and cotton. For warmer weather and evening wear, denim, knitwear, and suit fabrics are ideal.

the return of 70s palazzo pants
Palazzo jeans. Photo: Instagram

Palazzo pants are more than just a trend. These pants can confidently win the title of the most comfortable item in your wardrobe.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
