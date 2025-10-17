Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Trending Fall 2025 looks featuring wide-leg classic trousers

Trending Fall 2025 looks featuring wide-leg classic trousers

Publication time 17 October 2025 03:18
Updated 03:18
Wide trousers in unconventional autumn looks — photo
Young woman in cream trousers. Photo: freepik.com

Wide trousers have remained one of the most comfortable and stylish options for autumn over several seasons. They allow you to feel at ease all day while maintaining an elegant appearance, no matter where you are going. This season, they are worth considering as a foundational piece for a modern wardrobe.

Novyny.LIVE shares ideas on how to style these trousers.

Wide trousers as a trend of the season

Gray wide jeans with a sweater and coat

Gray wide trousers are a versatile base. Pair them with a chunky knit sweater and a classic-cut coat for a chic look suitable for city walks or coffee meetups. You can tuck the sweater partially at the front to highlight the waist, and choose footwear depending on your mood: chunky boots for a street-style vibe, loafers for a neater look, or even pointed pumps, which are currently at the peak of fashion.

Wide-leg pants as the centerpiece of your fall look
Outfit with a coat. Photo: Instagram

White trousers with a shirt and sneakers

White wide trousers pair effortlessly with a checked shirt. Add a pair of pristine white sneakers to achieve a modern urban outfit that looks both neat and comfortable. On cooler days, throw on a light jacket or cardigan to create a layered effect.

White wide-leg pants are trending this season
Stylish layered outfit. Photo: Instagram

High-waisted wide jeans with a leather jacket

High-waisted wide jeans beautifully accentuate the silhouette. Add a leather bomber or jacket to create a contemporary look with a hint of rebellion. For autumn, chunky boots or ankle boots are especially suitable, and a lightweight scarf will make the outfit cozy and complete.

Wide pants and a leather jacket - the basis for every day
Trendy autumn outfit. Photo: Instagram

Wide trousers this season are not just about comfort. They allow you to experiment with textures, colors, and silhouettes, making your autumn wardrobe both stylish and versatile.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
