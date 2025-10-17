Wide trousers in unconventional autumn looks — photo

Young woman in cream trousers. Photo: freepik.com

Wide trousers have remained one of the most comfortable and stylish options for autumn over several seasons. They allow you to feel at ease all day while maintaining an elegant appearance, no matter where you are going. This season, they are worth considering as a foundational piece for a modern wardrobe.

Novyny.LIVE shares ideas on how to style these trousers.

Advertisement

Wide trousers as a trend of the season

Gray wide jeans with a sweater and coat

Gray wide trousers are a versatile base. Pair them with a chunky knit sweater and a classic-cut coat for a chic look suitable for city walks or coffee meetups. You can tuck the sweater partially at the front to highlight the waist, and choose footwear depending on your mood: chunky boots for a street-style vibe, loafers for a neater look, or even pointed pumps, which are currently at the peak of fashion.

Outfit with a coat. Photo: Instagram

White trousers with a shirt and sneakers

White wide trousers pair effortlessly with a checked shirt. Add a pair of pristine white sneakers to achieve a modern urban outfit that looks both neat and comfortable. On cooler days, throw on a light jacket or cardigan to create a layered effect.

Stylish layered outfit. Photo: Instagram

High-waisted wide jeans with a leather jacket

High-waisted wide jeans beautifully accentuate the silhouette. Add a leather bomber or jacket to create a contemporary look with a hint of rebellion. For autumn, chunky boots or ankle boots are especially suitable, and a lightweight scarf will make the outfit cozy and complete.

Trendy autumn outfit. Photo: Instagram

Wide trousers this season are not just about comfort. They allow you to experiment with textures, colors, and silhouettes, making your autumn wardrobe both stylish and versatile.

Read more:

Don’t wear this in autumn — jeans that reveal a lack of style

Stylists reveal the shoes that pair best with jeans

Dakota Johnson’s jeans spark fashion comeback buzz