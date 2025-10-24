Timeless trousers — Tilda Swinton’s effortlessly chic look

Tilda Swinton. Photo: instagram/swinton.tilda

Each season, fashion presents us with dozens of new trends, and, admittedly, it’s easy to get lost in this flow. If you want to look current while staying true to yourself, these trousers are a perfect choice. After all, clothing is not just items — it’s a way to communicate with the world without words.

Instead of chasing the latest trends, it’s worth learning to listen to your own taste. It’s this sense that helps create outfits in which you feel both comfortable and confident. The foundation of such a wardrobe will always be pieces that never lose their value — items that work in any season.

This principle is embraced by celebrity stylists — those who shape fashion on red carpets and in everyday celebrity looks. It’s no coincidence that Tilda Swinton’s outfits often remain exemplary and inspiring.

Which trousers will always remain stylish

At this year’s London Film Festival, Tilda once again proved that style is about character, not showiness. She appeared in sleek black trousers from Chanel’s latest collection — the very same ones designers showcased during Paris Fashion Week.

Tilda Swinton. Photo: Cosmopolitan

The straight-cut model with an original waistband, mimicking a low-rise fit, combines elegance with a relaxed vibe. These are the types of pieces that aren’t tied to trends or seasons: suitable for the office, evenings with friends, or global events alike.

She completed her look with a white shirt and pointed patent leather shoes — a successful example of understated luxury. Simple, yet carrying that recognizable confidence that can replace accessories altogether.

