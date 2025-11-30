Get ready — these glasses will redefine style in 2026

A woman in bright sunglasses. Photo: freepik

Just one accessory can change your whole look in a few seconds — yes, sunglasses. Despite their small size, they have impressive power. They can add restraint, make outfits bolder, or emphasize elegance.

In fact, a well-chosen frame can serve as a stylish accent for any wardrobe, writes Elle.

2025 was marked by minimalism: transparent glasses, light shapes, geek chic aesthetics, rounded MiuMiu silhouettes, and classic aviators were trending. However, fashion does not tolerate stagnation. In 2026, leading brands are showcasing a completely different style — one that is loud, bold, and almost theatrical.

What glasses are worth paying attention to in 2026

XXL glasses appeared on the SS26 catwalks, and they will become a key detail next year. Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Victoria Beckham, Loewe all presented their own vision of the maximum shape.

Victoria Beckham. Photo from Elle

From the outside, such glasses may seem like a pure catwalk accessory, but their practicality is often underestimated. The right shape can work perfectly in everyday looks.

For a round face, clear rectangles that balance the features are suitable.

For a square face, soft rounded models will suit best.

Experimental options such as triangular or futuristic ones will be a great choice for those who like a modern, distinctive style.

The advantage of such glasses is that they make an outfit look complete, even when it's as simple as possible. A sweater, jeans, and a coat exude confidence in every movement. The massive frame adds structure and makes the combination look more expensive and expressive.

Saint Laurent. Photo from Elle

In 2026, large glasses will become not just a trend, but a way to express yourself.

