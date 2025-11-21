Gel polish ruined your nails? Fix them with these proven steps

Beautiful hands. Photo: freepik

If you want to restore your nails' strength after wearing gel polish for many months, you need to do it the right way. Many of us have noticed that when we remove gel polish, the nails underneath are often thin, dry, and damaged. You shouldn't ignore it — proper care can easily restore strength and a healthy appearance to the nail plate.

Learn what causes nail thinning under gel polish and how to safely restore their strength and healthy appearance, according to Vogue.

Why nails become weak

There are more reasons than you might think. Nails react to nutrition, hormonal changes, vitamin deficiencies, and even the temperature of the room. A lack of B12, iron, or protein makes the nail plate fragile, and frequent machine manicures only worsen what was already weak. Add to that household chemicals without gloves, air conditioners, stress — and you get a mix of factors that work against you.

Well-groomed nails without polish. Photo: Freepik

Experts at The Secret Lab remind us that nails are made of keratin, too. If the body doesn’t have what it needs to produce it, no manicure can save the situation. That’s why inner support matters: carrots, pumpkin, tomatoes, and berries boost beta-carotene production, while eggs supply biotin. Vitamin C strengthens collagen and helps prevent hangnails — a small thing, but a pleasant one.

How to help your nails recover

There are no complicated rules here — just healthy habits that work.

Daily moisture

Nails dry out just like skin. A few drops of cuticle oil before bed work wonders — even simple almond or jojoba oil.

Gloves are your shield

Laundry, dishwashing, cleaning — all of this dries out the nail plate. Ordinary rubber gloves protect your nails far more than you think.

Skip acetone-based removers

They work fast but dehydrate nails so intensely that recovery takes weeks. Choose gentler formulas instead.

Keep them short

When nails are weak, it’s best not to grow them out. Short nails snag less and give the plate a chance to recover.

Nutrition matters

Enough protein, iron, zinc, and those "beauty vitamins" help nails grow smoother and thicker.

Take breaks from polish

Even high-quality gel or acrylic weakens nails if you never take a break. A few weeks without polish can show a dramatic difference.

Never peel off gel polish

It removes the nail layers along with it. If the gel lifts, have it removed by a professional or follow the proper at-home removal process.

Nourishing treatments

Serums with ginseng, marine extracts, avocado oil, or almond oil soothe the nail plate and cuticles.

Check your nail health

Sometimes brittleness signals fungal infection, psoriasis, or thyroid issues. In such cases, you need a dermatologist — not just another oil.

When to expect results

Dermatologist Marisa Harshyk says the first improvements are visible after 2–3 months of consistent care. Full recovery can take six months to a year, because nails grow slowly. Strengtheners can speed things up, but routine remains the strongest tool.

Beautiful nails. Photo: Freepik

A manicure can be part of your style without causing weak nails. All you need to get your nails back in shape is a little attention, good habits, proper nutrition, and delicate products. It's not magic; it's just effective daily care.

