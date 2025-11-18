5 must-try winter manicure trends — create stylish and elegant looks

Red nails. Photo: freepik

The most beautifu lnail designs for winter 2025/26 captivate at first sight. They don't strive to be "neat classics"; nails become a way to express your mood and add a touch of luxury and holiday spirit to your look. This season, you're not limited to pastel winter palettes. Trends include deep blue, deep purple, green with a hint of hope, and even black — bold yet elegant.

Explore runway-inspired designs and trending shades, according to Vogue.

When the season changes, you immediately want an update. This applies not only to your wardrobe or hairstyle but also to your nail polish color. Instead of autumnal burgundy and warm browns, unexpected colors take center stage, offering a fresh interpretation of winter.

Nail trends that will define winter 2025/26

Ice-cold Baby Blue

Baby Blue looks completely different in the winter. It's like a breath of frosty air on your nails — light, cool, and clean. While it doesn't attract attention with its color, it has a very delicate and "expensive" look. It's perfect for those who prefer calm, neat shades.

Turtle Shell is back

The design that once resembled autumn is now getting a winter interpretation. Soft caramel and deep brown shades create a pattern that looks like a tortoise shell. It has a warm, natural and very intelligent look. It looks perfect on almond-shaped or oval nails.

Purple shades

Purple nail polish has always been underrated — but it shouldn’t be. Deep wine, plum, or aubergine shades add instant depth to a look, wrapping it in a soft veil of mystery.

Purple nails. Photo from Instagram

They go well with both daytime makeup and evening looks — a versatility that you don't discover right away.

Black French tip

The French manicure never goes out of style — it just evolves. And this winter, it’s getting a bold upgrade: black tips. A minimal twist with maximum attitude.

Black French tip. Photo from Instagram

This manicure adds neatness, structure, and at the same time a slight challenge.

Deep blue is the main color of the season

Blue also hits differently in winter — deeper, richer, and more refined. It flatters every skin tone, visually elongates the fingers, and transforms even a simple look into something intentional. From dark indigo to midnight sky, every shade tells its own story.

Blue nails. Photo from Instagram

This is a great alternative to the usual black or chocolate, but with a softer, more noble effect.

