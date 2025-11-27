Top maxi skirt trends for Fall/Winter 2025 — styles that elongate and slim

A woman in a maxi skirt. Photo: freepik

This fall and winter, maxi skirts are back in the spotlight — not as an accessory, but as a staple of the wardrobe. They are warm and comfortable while also being able to express your style.

Discover the trendiest maxi skirts that warm you up, elevate your look, and redefine what winter fashion can be, according to Cosmopolitan.

The maxi skirts that transform your silhouette this season

Godet skirt

The godet or fishtail style is back. Its flowing cut follows the body's movements and adds lightness to any look. Designers such as Carolina Herrera and Zimmermann showcased this style alongside laconic shirts, chunky sweaters, and structured jackets.

Carolina Herrera. Photo from Cosmopolitan

Translucent maxi skirt

Transparency has not disappeared since the summer. It has simply adapted to the cold. Thin layers of fabric that glow softly when you move create the feeling of a light haze — not overtly, but very delicately. On the catwalks of Elie Saab and Chloé, such skirts resembled modern interpretations of winter evening dresses, with a touch of magic and airiness, and the right styling with a warm top.

Elie Saab. Photo from Cosmopolitan

Low-rise skirts in the style of the 2000s

Low-waisted fashion has persisted for several seasons, and 2025 is no exception. Maxi skirts with this silhouette look most impressive when paired with a short top, such as a crop top, mini jacket, or light satin shirt with a slit. Chanel and Chloé created long, wrap skirts with the same carefree elegance we remember from the noughties, but with a more restrained, adult aesthetic.

Chanel. Photo from Cosmopolitan

Evening skirts

Materials like velvet, satin, and thick silk are traditionally associated with evening wear. However, this year, they are being incorporated into everyday outfits. Designers recommend pairing such skirts with chunky boots, oversized sweaters, or minimalist tops.

Tom Ford. Photo from Cosmopolitan

These skirts have graced the catwalks of world-renowned brands for a reason: each adds a unique touch to the overall image. This season, the maxi skirt is more than just a warm alternative. It has become a way to express yourself through its shape and texture alone.

