Elevate your look — best outfits featuring black jeans

Black jeans. Photo from Instagram

We all have at least one pair of jeans in our closet. Denim is a timeless classic that never disappoints. This fall and winter, however, black jeans are in the spotlight. They have a subdued appearance, add depth to an outfit, and suit any mood.

Vogue has compiled several fashionable ideas on how to wear black denim and look impeccable.

Black jeans outfit ideas

Candice Swanepoel

A former Victoria's Secret "angel", who has maintained her style. She paired black jeans with a striped long-sleeved shirt, a leather jacket with a white lining, and a beige Chanel bag. The outfit is simple yet comfortable.

Candice Swanepoel. Photo from Vogue

Total black

If you don't want to think about what to pair with what, this is an obvious choice.

All black always works. Wear wide-leg black jeans, a fitted cardigan, and shoes that match your mood: flats or loafers during the day, and heels in the evening. This outfit makes it easy to transition from work to dinner with friends.

A total black outfit. Photo from Vogue

Stone washed jeans

For those who love details, black, shiny denim is just the thing. They have a luxurious and slightly daring look. Pair them with a black sweater, slingback heels, and gold jewelry. This outfit is appropriate even on a gloomy day.

Stone washed jeans. Photo from Instagram

In short, black jeans are like a blank canvas. They allow you to experiment with your style without overwhelming your look. One accessory, a different pair of shoes, or a jacket in a different color is enough to give your style a new look.

