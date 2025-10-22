25-year-old jeans — Victoria Beckham shows off her classic style

Victoria Beckham. Photo: Instagram/victoriabeckham

British fashion designer Victoria Beckham is a true style icon who has remained loyal to her elegant taste for decades. The former Spice Girls star and now successful designer does not chase fleeting trends but builds her own timeless classics. Everything she chooses—from heels to jeans—is thoughtfully selected down to the smallest detail and bears her unmistakable signature.

Victoria Beckham’s favorite jeans

If there is one thing Victoria has remained faithful to for more than two decades, it is low-rise flared jeans. These have become her fashion signature. Fitted at the hips and flaring toward the bottom, these jeans perfectly accentuate the figure, creating the proportions for which Beckham is so highly regarded in the fashion world. The wide waistband at the hips adds a touch of allure while highlighting the toned stomach of the 51-year-old star.

Flared jeans in Victoria Beckham’s outfit. Photo: Getty Images

Victoria could be seen wearing similar jeans back in the 2000s—at parties, in everyday outfits, and even during photoshoots. More than twenty years have passed, yet the silhouette has remained the same. Only the details have evolved. Today, the designer pairs her favorite pants with sleek tops, blazers, and heeled sandals, creating an elegant hourglass silhouette.

Victoria’s stylish look. Photo: Getty Images

Interestingly, she continues to embody her fashion vision through her own brand. In her latest collection, Victoria introduced a new flared version with raw edges and a softer fit. This is a modern reinterpretation of the retro style, offering a relaxed yet highly stylish look. This balance of femininity and freedom has always been the key to her impeccable style.

