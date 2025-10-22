Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty Jeans with a history — the model adored by Victoria Beckham

Jeans with a history — the model adored by Victoria Beckham

en
Publication time 22 October 2025 03:22
Updated 12:17
25-year-old jeans — Victoria Beckham shows off her classic style
Victoria Beckham. Photo: Instagram/victoriabeckham

British fashion designer Victoria Beckham is a true style icon who has remained loyal to her elegant taste for decades. The former Spice Girls star and now successful designer does not chase fleeting trends but builds her own timeless classics. Everything she chooses—from heels to jeans—is thoughtfully selected down to the smallest detail and bears her unmistakable signature.

This is reported by French Vogue.

Advertisement

Victoria Beckham’s favorite jeans

If there is one thing Victoria has remained faithful to for more than two decades, it is low-rise flared jeans. These have become her fashion signature. Fitted at the hips and flaring toward the bottom, these jeans perfectly accentuate the figure, creating the proportions for which Beckham is so highly regarded in the fashion world. The wide waistband at the hips adds a touch of allure while highlighting the toned stomach of the 51-year-old star.

Jeans that can be considered classics
Flared jeans in Victoria Beckham’s outfit. Photo: Getty Images

Victoria could be seen wearing similar jeans back in the 2000s—at parties, in everyday outfits, and even during photoshoots. More than twenty years have passed, yet the silhouette has remained the same. Only the details have evolved. Today, the designer pairs her favorite pants with sleek tops, blazers, and heeled sandals, creating an elegant hourglass silhouette.

A new version of flared jeans from Beckham, who adores this style.
Victoria’s stylish look. Photo: Getty Images

Interestingly, she continues to embody her fashion vision through her own brand. In her latest collection, Victoria introduced a new flared version with raw edges and a softer fit. This is a modern reinterpretation of the retro style, offering a relaxed yet highly stylish look. This balance of femininity and freedom has always been the key to her impeccable style.

Read more:

3 ways to refresh your basic wardrobe for Fall 2025

Lace jeans — the trend winning over fashion lovers

This fall’s must-have jeans everyone is talking about

fashion trends Victoria Beckham jeans style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information