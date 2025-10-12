Jeans that will ruin your fall look — avoid wearing them

Jeans. Photo: freepik.com

In the cold season, we all crave comfort — a warm sweater, a soft coat, and a pair of cozy jeans. Jeans are the go-to wardrobe staple: perfect for walks, the office, or weekends in the city. However, even with such a timeless basic, it’s easy to go wrong — some styles are now completely outdated and can instantly ruin even the most stylish outfit.

Novyny.LIVE explains which jeans you should remove from your wardrobe this season.

Outdated jeans trends this fall

Skinny jeans

Once a true fashion icon, skinny jeans have officially fallen out of favor. The overly tight fit not only emphasizes everything you’d rather conceal but also looks awkward when paired with bulky outerwear — oversized coats, puffer jackets, or chunky shoes.

Skinny jeans. Photo from Instagram

Fall 2025 is all about comfort and freedom — straight, wide-leg, or baggy cuts take center stage. These jeans look effortlessly modern and pair well with virtually any top.

Jeans with embellishments are out

Sequins, rhinestones, embroidery, distressed details, or printed phrases — all of that belongs to the early 2010s. Today, such designs look dated and cheap, lacking the refined simplicity that defines modern fashion.

Jeans with embellishments. Photo from Instagram

Modern fashion is moving toward simplicity: clean denim without excessive details looks more refined and elegant, allowing for a wide range of styles — from sporty to classic.

Low-rise jeans

The 2000s style may have made a comeback, but not in every aspect. Low-rise jeans are difficult to pair with cozy sweaters, coats, or high boots. Moreover, they often distort body proportions, making the legs appear shorter.

Low-rise jeans. Photo from Instagram

Instead, it’s better to choose mid- or high-rise jeans — they accentuate the body’s natural shape and create a more elongated, flattering silhouette.

