Last-minute Halloween 2025 costumes inspired by movies, music, and viral fashion

Wednesday Addams in Wednesday TV Show. Photo: Netflix

Pop culture takes center stage this Halloween. The year’s biggest trends — from cinematic fantasy and viral fashion to nostalgic Y2K flair — are shaping the season’s most creative costumes.

Novyny.LIVE shares its top picks for 2025 Halloween costumes with a touch of mischief: a little Wicked, a hint of Wednesday, and just enough sparkle to steal the spotlight.

Wednesday dressed up as Enid

Season 2 of Wednesday gave us a perfect costume idea: a plaid mini skirt, two braids, shiny chunky boots, and a colorful sweater — and here you go!

2000s It girl

With early-2000s nostalgia all over TikTok, go Paris Hilton, Avril Lavigne, or "2000s It Girl" — butterfly clips, low-rise jeans, metallic gloss.

Paris Hilton. Photo: Getty Images

Wicked glamour

The upcoming release of the new movie Wicked: For Good sets the trend for this Halloween: pink and green combinations. These costumes look best when two people wear them together. Glinda's costume features a pink ball gown and a crown. Elphaba's outfit can be recreated with an off-the-shoulder maxi dress and a witch hat.

Outfit ideas for Glinda and Elphaba. Photo: Reddit

All-female crew

The all-female Blue Origin spaceflight carried a crew of six women, including three notable individuals, to suborbital space and back in under 11 minutes. Despite the controversy surrounding the flight itself, it provides an easy-to-recreate Halloween costume idea: a blue jumpsuit with flared pants, or a long-sleeved top and flared pants. Looks especially striking on a group of friends.

The all-female Blue Origin space flight. Photo: Blue Origin

