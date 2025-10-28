Last-minute Halloween 2025 costumes inspired by movies, music, and viral fashion

Easy Halloween costumes inspired by 2025 pop culture trends
Pop culture takes center stage this Halloween. The year’s biggest trends — from cinematic fantasy and viral fashion to nostalgic Y2K flair — are shaping the season’s most creative costumes.
Novyny.LIVE shares its top picks for 2025 Halloween costumes with a touch of mischief: a little Wicked, a hint of Wednesday, and just enough sparkle to steal the spotlight.
Wednesday dressed up as Enid
Season 2 of Wednesday gave us a perfect costume idea: a plaid mini skirt, two braids, shiny chunky boots, and a colorful sweater — and here you go!
2000s It girl
With early-2000s nostalgia all over TikTok, go Paris Hilton, Avril Lavigne, or "2000s It Girl" — butterfly clips, low-rise jeans, metallic gloss.
Wicked glamour
The upcoming release of the new movie Wicked: For Good sets the trend for this Halloween: pink and green combinations. These costumes look best when two people wear them together. Glinda's costume features a pink ball gown and a crown. Elphaba's outfit can be recreated with an off-the-shoulder maxi dress and a witch hat.
All-female crew
The all-female Blue Origin spaceflight carried a crew of six women, including three notable individuals, to suborbital space and back in under 11 minutes. Despite the controversy surrounding the flight itself, it provides an easy-to-recreate Halloween costume idea: a blue jumpsuit with flared pants, or a long-sleeved top and flared pants. Looks especially striking on a group of friends.
