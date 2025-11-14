Level up your black nails — 9 stylish ideas to try this fall

Black nails. Photo: Instagram

Black nails is a true fall classic. If you're tired of monochromatic designs, though, you can create different patterns with this color. They complement both everyday and elegant looks easily.

Discover top designs perfect for daily wear and special occasions, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Trendy black manicure ideas that aren't boring

Black matte nails

A simple and effective option, the matte black manicure is a win-win. It will look especially beautiful on short, square nails. You can either use a monochromatic color or add other shades. Black goes well with gold, white, pink, and beige, for example.

Black matte manicure with design. Photo: Instagram

Matte manicure with wavy lines. Photo: Instagram

Beautiful black matte nails. Photo: Instagram

Black with animal prints

Animal prints are at their peak of popularity this fall. Black goes well with leopard print. The result is an expensive, elegant look that meets the latest trends. Additionally, cow or zebra prints also go well with dark colors.

Black nails with animal print. Photo: Instagram

Black nails with a zebra print. Photo: Instagram

Animal print manicure. Photo: Instagram

Black French tip

This design is a stylish alternative to the classic white manicure. This fall, black French manicures will be extremely popular. You can also combine it with other colors to add a bold accent. It will look especially stylish on long, almond-shaped nails.

Matte black French tip. Photo: Instagram

Black French tip. Photo: Instagram

Stylish black manicure. Photo: Instagram

Black nails can serve as a base for everyday wear or as an ideal addition to an elegant evening look. In the fall, this shade becomes especially deep and rich. It can be easily combined with almost anything, making it the most versatile choice for fashionistas.

Read more:

Natalie Portman shows a manicure that makes hands look younger

Selena Gomez’s angel manicure — how to recreate the viral look