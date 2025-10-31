Selena Gomez sets the trend — her manicure everyone is talking about

Selena Gomez. Photo: Instagram/selenagomez

Famous American actress and singer Selena Gomez has once again set the tone for the season. Her new manicure, already dubbed the "angel manicure" by fans, has become an inspiration for those who appreciate purity, light, and elegance in every detail.

This was reported by Vogue.

Selena Gomez’s trending manicure

During her wedding to Benny Blanco, Selena looked flawless — from her Ralph Lauren gown to her Rare Beauty makeup. Even her manicure wasn’t random. It was created by Tom Bachik, a celebrity nail artist known for working with Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, and, of course, Selena herself.

Selena avoided rhinestones, 3D designs, and bright colors. Instead, she chose a pearly white polish — a delicate, mist-like shade that glows subtly under direct light, resembling the shimmer of angel wings. It’s more than just a manicure — it’s a mood: serenity, softness, and effortless beauty without flashiness.

Selena’s wedding manicure. Photo: Instagram/selenagomez

How to recreate the look at home

Tom Bachik shared a step-by-step guide on his Instagram:

Use medium-length press-on nails with a soft square shape. Apply a thin coat of translucent white polish as the base. Add a touch of pearl powder to create a mirror-like sheen. Seal with a glossy top coat.

The main secret is patience — let each layer dry completely to achieve the same airy lightness seen in Selena’s look.

This manicure suits any occasion. If you want a clean, polished look without going overboard, this is the perfect choice. You can easily adapt it to your style — try pastel lilac, peach, or soft pink tones while keeping the same luminous effect: gentle light at your fingertips.

The "angel manicure" isn’t just a trend. It’s a reminder that true beauty lies in simplicity — when even the smallest detail radiates calm, confidence, and grace.

