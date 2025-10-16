The most flattering bob haircuts for 2025 — from classic to modern styles

Woman with a bob haircut. Photo: freepik

The bob haircut has been a popular women's hairstyle for many years. It is versatile and suitable for almost everyone. It can add style and refresh your look. In the classic version, the bob is an average length — up to the jaw or shoulders.

However, the possibilities don't end there. There are many options that will accentuate your style and character, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Bob haircuts that instantly refresh your look

Butterfly bob haircut

This version of the bob features layers and long curtain bangs. The slight variation in layer length gives the haircut a light, fluid appearance. It looks beautiful on straight or curly hair, adding volume and natural elegance. The "butterfly" style is unique in that your hair will look lively and well-groomed even without styling, which is perfect for those mornings when you're in a rush.

The butterfly haircut. Photo from Instagram

Long bob haircut

A maxi bob that ends at the base of the neck allows for experimentation with styling. French women often opt for layers for added volume and bangs. However, if you have thick hair, a straight cut also looks great. You can easily style a long bob with waves, curls, or smooth, straight strands to create a new look every day.

Long bob haircut. Photo from Instagram

Le Petit Bob cut

The Le Petit Bob is a popular haircut for young girls and older women. The hair usually reaches the middle of the neck or the lower part of the face. Le Petit Bob is practical; it can be worn with minimal styling. You can simply dry your hair or experiment with a curling iron, brushing, or curlers.

Le Petit Bob haircut. Photo from Instagram

The haircut is suitable for both straight and slightly wavy hair, allowing you to create delicate curls or smooth strands.

Bob haircut with bangs

A short bob with thick bangs up to the eyebrows is a real French charm. For a round or square face shape, the bangs can be made sparse, side or curtain so as not to weigh down the look. The back of the head is often clipped for extra volume.

Bob haircut with bangs. Photo from Instagram

This hairstyle makes the look cute and feminine, adds charm without requiring much time for daily styling.

