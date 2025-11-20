The cold loves these scents — perfumes that become stunning in winter

Perfume bottle. Photo: freepik

When it gets colder outside, your mood and the way fragrances behave change. There is less moisture in the winter air and the skin is cooler. Therefore, light notes do not scatter as quickly as they do in the summer. They calm down and stay closer to the body, allowing the entire fragrance to reveal itself slowly and calmly.

Explore the fragrances that bloom beautifully in the cold, according to Ukr.media.

Advertisement

Warm materials are amber, wood, musk, spices, resins. They do not "melt" under a scarf and do not get lost in a woolen coat. On the contrary, the cold adds to their expressiveness.

Three perfumes that perform best in winter

Each has its own character, but they all have one thing in common: the cold makes them deeper, clearer and more persistent.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir

Grand Soir is not trying to be sweet or "cozy"; it's an entirely different story. Here, amber, benzoin, and vanilla are combined to create a fragrance that evokes light more than taste. In the cold, this fragrance seems to dry out. Amber loses its density, and the vanilla no longer smells like dessert. A soft, powdery cloud remains, and it's pleasant to breathe in.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir. Photo: aromateque

There is also a hint of incense — dry and slightly leather-like, yet not heavy. In the cold, it transforms into a fine wood dust that doesn't stand out, but rather maintains the shape of the composition. Grand Soir performs especially well on wool and dense cotton; these fabrics accentuate its subtle, enduring base.

Maison Crivelli Bois Datchaï

Bois Datchaï seems to have been created specifically for cold weather. Initially, sour black currant and the dryness of spicy tea are noticeable, neither sweet nor tart. After a few minutes, cinnamon emerges, but it's subtle, like a hint of spice on the tip of a knife—fresh and dry without the sweetness of baked goods. Then, cedar, leather, and a slightly smoky tea aroma emerge.

In the cold, the aroma becomes clearer. The berries lose their juiciness, the wood comes forward, and the tea leaves behind a calm, smoky trail.

Maison Crivelli Bois Datchaï. Photo: sanahunt.com

The contrast between the fruity sourness and the dry wood is most noticeable on the street because the cold accentuates it.

Diptyque Tam Dao

Tam Dao is a wood without unnecessary embellishments. When it's warm, it may seem soft, even too delicate. However, when you go out in the cold, the sandalwood and cedar reveal themselves in a completely different way: dry, clean, and concise.

Diptyque Tam Dao. Photo: lagrande.com

The top notes of myrtle and cypress add a fresh, clean scent. Then, the smooth, calm warmth of musk emerges — not sweet or spicy, but clean. Tam Dao makes no attempt to please or impress. It is a fragrance that lives by its structure: wood, a hint of grass, and a transparent base. It is the cold that helps you discern these layers without distraction.

Read more:

Meghan Markle to Rihanna — their favorite perfumes revealed

Warm, bold, unforgettable — the scent that defines winter