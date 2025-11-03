Top sneakers that combine warmth, comfort, and style this winter

Stylish sneakers. Photo: freepik

Winter fashion isn’t just about coats and scarves — it starts from the ground up. This season, sneakers take center stage as the ultimate mix of comfort and style. Whether you’re dressing for the city streets or a cozy weekend getaway, these trending sneakers will perfectly complete your most fashionable winter looks.

Discover which pairs will perfectly complement your style, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Trending sneakers of Winter 2026

Narrow sneakers

They are now visible everywhere. Restrained suede, a narrow silhouette, and muted shades — it seems that all brands have simultaneously decided to return to the early 2000s aesthetic. This trend may not survive the winter, but while it lasts, it serves as a reminder that simplicity can be unconventional.

Dries Van Noten. Photo from Instagram

These pairs have a touch of the old jazz shoe — lightness and a hint of irony.

Practical sneakers

The fashion for functionality is not disappearing. This season it is no longer just comfort, but the choice of people who value stability more than ostentatiousness.

Sneakers by Adidas. Photo from Instagram

Converse

They're versatile, a bit nostalgic, and always appropriate. They look effortlessly stylish when combined with straight-cut jeans — as if you just went out for coffee, but still look great.

Converse sneakers. Photo from Instagram

In short, this season may change the way you think about Converse.

All these sneakers are united by the fact that they are designed for people who value comfort rather than chasing trends.

Read more:

Best warm skirts for winter 2025 — fashion trends and ideas

The must-have basics for a chic cold-weather closet