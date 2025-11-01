The most comfortable shoes of the season — wear them now

Ugg boots. Photo: freepik

Ugg boots are more than just footwear — they’re a feeling of warmth and comfort you want to carry with you through every winter. Once reserved for home wear or casual park strolls, uggs have now become a staple of modern urban fashion. They add an effortless touch of relaxation even to the most structured looks — the key is knowing how to style them.

Footwear that combines fashion and comfort

Uggs with a coat

A timeless combination that never fails. Choose a loose-fitting coat, a wool or cashmere scarf, and your favorite pair of uggs for a cozy yet stylish outfit. This look works equally well for city walks or quick coffee runs.

Jessica Parker. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Uggs with a knit set

Perfect for those who value comfort above all. This pairing looks relaxed yet intentional. Add an oversized bag or a cropped shearling jacket, and you’re ready to tackle your day in style.

Uggs with a knit set. Photo: Instagram

Uggs with a skirt or dress

Unexpected but surprisingly chic. The soft texture of uggs contrasts beautifully with the lightness of dresses — that’s their secret charm. Don’t forget opaque tights or tall socks slightly folded outward to add a layered, fashion-forward touch.

Uggs with a skirt. Photo: Instagram

Uggs with cuffed jeans

A favorite trick of New York fashionistas. The slightly undone look keeps the outfit lively. You can tuck your jeans into the boots or leave them loose — it depends on your mood. Complete the look with a leather jacket or puffer coat.

Ugg boots can even be worn with a dress or skirt.

Uggs with leg warmers or statement socks

A detail that changes everything. Choose leg warmers in a contrasting color or patterned socks — they’ll add a playful yet stylish accent. This small touch can turn a simple outfit into something special.

Don’t strive for perfection — let your outfit feel authentic, just like you. In winter, it’s not only about staying warm but about feeling comfortable and true to yourself. That’s why uggs never go out of style — they’re not just about fashion, but about the timeless comfort that always feels right.

