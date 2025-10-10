Most striking perfumes — their lasting scent and trail impress everyone

Young woman applying perfume. Photo: freepik.com

Some fragrances simply complement a look, while others create a mood from the very first note. Golden Decade by Zara is exactly that kind. It is sensed not only by those nearby — it lingers in the air, in memories, and on clothing.

Novyny.LIVE shares more about this trendy scent.

Advertisement

This perfume exudes confidence and elegance, like a memory of a warm evening when everything was in its place. If you desire a fragrance with character but without excessive pomp, this one is worth considering.

What makes Zara’s perfume special

At the heart of the composition are jasmine, vanilla, and lavender. The combination feels familiar, yet it is precisely this mix that makes the scent unique. Jasmine adds a luxurious feminine note, vanilla contributes soft sweetness, and lavender creates a calm balance so the fragrance doesn’t feel overly "dessert-like."

Together, they form a warm, gentle, yet simultaneously noble melody. This is one of those perfumes that truly smells "expensive," even though its price is entirely accessible — approximately USD 31.36 for 100 ml on Zara’s website.

Golden Decade by Zara. Photo from Instagram

Golden Decade unfolds gradually. At first, a gentle wave of lavender is noticeable, followed by a soft, vanilla warmth that seems to envelop the skin. Finally, a jasmine trail lingers — subtle yet perceptible, especially in the evening air.

The fragrance has excellent longevity: it lasts for hours on the skin and remains on clothing until the next day. Most importantly, it never becomes tiring; on the contrary, it invites you to inhale it again and again.

Who this fragrance is for

Golden Decade is chosen by women who value calm confidence and inner harmony. It’s not about ostentatious luxury — it’s a scent for those who already know their worth. It can be worn during the day, on a date, or at the office — it’s always appropriate because it doesn’t try to impress, it simply smells beautiful.

About the Zara brand

Zara created this fragrance in collaboration with renowned perfumers, and it truly reflects a European aesthetic. The simple bottle and minimalist design perfectly capture the essence of the scent itself: understated elegance without unnecessary details.

Golden Decade is more than just a perfume; it’s a state of being. Warm, feminine, and balanced.

Read more:

Perfumes that age you — scents that add unwanted years

7 unique women’s perfumes that stand out from the crowd

Luxury perfumes with staying power — 5 timeless picks