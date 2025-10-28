Viral again: ombre hair from the 2010s becomes the season's top trend

Hair coloring. Photo: freepik

The sun-kissed ombre look is making a major comeback — and you don’t need a salon visit to get it. This soft, gradient style adds effortless dimension and a touch of nostalgia straight from the 2010s. With the right shade and a few simple steps, you can recreate the effect at home for a fresh, modern update that still feels timeless.

What was once a throwback is now high fashion again, writes Vogue.

The hair color trend from the 2010s is back

American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has shown us what this trend will look like in 2025. In new photos on Instagram, she poses with rich, dark hair that gradually transitions into a cool, turquoise shade. The look is fresh, youthful, and slightly daring — exactly what winter looks often lack.

Kylie Jenner. Photo from Instagram

Incidentally, this is not the first time Jenner has experimented with this color. In 2014, she tried turquoise highlights, but then opted for a brighter, almost neon shade. The hue is now softer and more muted, making it more natural and stylish.

How to do ombre hair at home:

The ombre technique creates a smooth color transition from roots to ends — as if your hair has been gently sun-kissed. It’s easy to recreate at home, but don’t rush the process.

Step 1. Choose your shade. Pick a color that’s a few tones lighter than your natural hair color.

Choose your shade. Pick a color that’s a few tones lighter than your natural hair color. Step 2. Prep your hair. Brush it well and divide it into sections.

Prep your hair. Brush it well and divide it into sections. Step 3. Apply the lightener. Using a brush (and wearing gloves), apply the product from top to bottom in gentle strokes.

Apply the lightener. Using a brush (and wearing gloves), apply the product from top to bottom in gentle strokes. Step 4. Wrap the strands in foil. Let the color process for about 30 minutes.

Wrap the strands in foil. Let the color process for about 30 minutes. Step 5. Rinse and nourish. Rinse thoroughly and finish with a nourishing hair mask.

Interesting ombre. Photo from Instagram

Turquoise tips are not just about color, but about mood. This type of hair immediately adds confidence, freshness, and lightness. And even if the trend fades into the background again, bright strands will definitely leave you with a few pleasant compliments in your memory.

