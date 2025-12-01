What early humans wore — the surprising truth about first clothes

Girl in traditional clothing. Photo: Freepik

Today, clothing is a way to stand out and express who you are. Humanity has created dozens of styles to suit every taste. But in the past, such variety did not exist. Moreover, the very first clothes were not made for beauty at all, but for something far more important.

What the first clothing was like

There is no exact information about when the first clothes appeared. However, scientists believe the earliest garments were created about 100,000–170,000 years ago. This period coincided with human migration from warmer regions to colder ones. Most likely, this created the need for extra warmth and protection.

Primitive people did not use clothing for decoration at first. It helped them stay warm and survive in harsh conditions. The earliest garments were not made from fabric but from whatever materials were available. Most often, people used animal skins, plant fibers, or wood.

Clothing made from animal skins. Photo: Freepik

Of course, there were no trousers or dresses back then. Early clothing was simple — basic cloaks or wraps. At the same time, primitive people tried to decorate themselves in different ways. They used shells, bones, and feathers. Such accessories helped them stand out and express themselves. Later, people began to make items from natural fibers and fabric.

There were several reasons why people started wearing clothes. First of all — protection from heat, cold, wind, and rain. In addition, as society evolved, clothing became a symbol of cultural identity or social status. Eventually, clothing gained yet another important role. It became a way of expressing individuality.

