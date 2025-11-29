Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionTransportWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty A fresh take on retro — sweaters with ’60s and 2000s accents

A fresh take on retro — sweaters with ’60s and 2000s accents

en
Publication time 29 November 2025 23:51
Sweaters with a ’60s mood and 2000s energy — unexpectedly in trend
A young woman in a yellow sweater. Photo: freepik

Autumn is slowly fading into the background, and winter is confidently reminding us of itself with cold mornings. It is exactly the right time to go through your favorite sweaters and see what your wardrobe is missing. Stylists have long outlined which models are worth paying attention to this winter, and here there are several very successful ideas.

Real Simple magazine explained what stylists recommend.

Advertisement

The most fashionable sweaters of 2025 according to stylists

Jenny Lee, Karla Welch, and Angel Maciá highlight four directions that will definitely not lose relevance for a long time.

Chunky knit

Warm, massive sweaters have never disappeared — they have simply been slightly updated. Pay attention to coarse hand-knit textures, pronounced ribbing, and wide sleeves. Such a sweater creates a mood on its own: it has a voluminous, cozy, and slightly artistic look, as if you know style well but have not put in extra effort.

Knitted sweaters will always be in demand
Oversized sweater. Photo from Instagram

Monochrome

Even despite the love for bright colors, full harmony of shades remains at the top. Tone-on-tone combinations in a calm palette — camel, graphite, olive, burgundy — have a confident and refined look. These outfits convey a special coziness created by quality materials and well-thought-out silhouettes.

Burgundy sweater
Burgundy sweater. Photo from Instagram

Textures, fringe, and "movement" in details

Boho and western are returning again, but now in a modern interpretation. Sweaters with fringe, voluminous stitches, raw edges, or crochet inserts add a sense of ease and pleasant casualness to the outfit.

Fringe sweaters are back again
Sweater with fringe. Photo from Instagram

They resemble the ’60s–’70s, yet they also fit organically into everyday looks.

Argyle

The diamond pattern is back at its peak. It carries a distinctive retro intonation that we remember from the late ’90s and early 2000s. But today argyle has a more modern look: different proportions, a fresh palette, and varied textures.

90s-style sweaters still have a modern look
Stylish sweater. Photo from Instagram

Such a sweater instantly adds warmth to the outfit — as if returning you to something familiar, but in an updated version.

Read more:

How to style the trendy gray sweater in 2025

The must-have basics for a chic cold-weather closet

Stay warm in style — key jacket trends for Fall-Winter 2025

fashion clothes trends style sweater
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information