How burgundy became the signature color for coats in 2026

A beautiful coat. Photo: freepik

Burgundy has its own character and is not going out of fashion anytime soon. Last season, this deep red-wine hue was everywhere: on suits, sweaters, fur coats, and accessories. It seemed as if the public was about to tire of it, but the color only gained momentum.

In the spring and summer, burgundy took a backseat, but this fall, it returned to the catwalks as if it had never left, according to Elle.

Advertisement

What coat do stylists advise wearing in 2026

Looking at the latest collections from Elie Saab, Dior, and Max Mara makes it clear that burgundy is experiencing a rebirth. It's not just little accents; it's the star of outerwear. Designers most often offer coats, which is a good choice. This shade holds the attention perfectly. It adds depth and sophistication to an outfit without stealing the show.

Max Mara coat. Photo from Vogue

The best part is that burgundy is easier to work with than you might think. It goes well with almost every color — from light gray to bright green or pale pink. For contrast, try combining it with red or emerald. If you want a calmer look, black, cream, or graphite are always good options. Any option will look natural.

Burberry. Photo from Vogue

This season, the catwalks feature a wide range of burgundy coats, including classic midi and maxi styles, as well as straight silhouettes without unnecessary embellishments. Leather versions, fur coats, and models with fringe, glitter, or prints are also available. Brands like Elisabetta Franchi and Emporio Armani show that burgundy can be presented in many different ways.

Elisabetta Franchi. Photo from Vogue

Yet, the essence of Burgundy lies in its restrained elegance. It does not require excessive decorations. It's worth choosing high-quality fabrics like wool or cashmere, a well-thought-out cut, and minimal accessories. The result is a coat that will not lose its relevance for several seasons in a row.

Tom Ford, Giambattista Valli, and Chet Lo all demonstrate that this color can be interpreted in many ways.

Read more about fashion trends: