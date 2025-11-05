Best Trench coat outfits for Fall 2025

A woman in a Trench coat. Photo: freepik

The trench coat is back — not just as a classic office staple, but as the ultimate statement piece for fall. From minimalists to fashion risk-takers, everyone is wearing it this season. More than a versatile layer, a well-cut trench transforms posture, adds confidence, and lends an air of quiet sophistication.

The trench coat that always works

The most successful look is the khaki model — slightly rough yet soft, with an air of "I didn't plan anything, but it turned out perfectly". This trench coat resembles an old fisherman's coat and makes you look stylish. Wear it over a white T-shirt, wide jeans, and sneakers for that casual Copenhagen chic. For a softer look, wear ballet flats with socks, as seen at the Loewe show.

A stylish trench coat. Photo from Instagram

What to wear with

Wear jeans and a sweater. Try gray or milky knitwear with light jeans, sneakers, or ballet flats. You'll have a ready-made look for coffee, work, or a long walk.

You can also wear it with pants or a pencil skirt. A beige trench coat, black pants, or a classic skirt with a white shirt will all be appropriate. Add your favorite earrings or a bright bag to spice up the base.

With a dress: Add kitten heel slingbacks to complete the look.

How to wear a trench coat in the fall

Buttoned up. When the wind is blowing from all sides, just tighten the belt and add a scarf.

Tied on the back. On warm days, the belt can be thrown back — the trench coat immediately becomes lighter and more relaxed.

On the shoulders. If you want to look special, throw it over your shoulders.

Trench coat in a look. Photo from Instagram

What to put off

There are models that deserve a pause. A slim beige trench coat with a matching strap now looks more like a uniform than a stylish accent. Short versions to the thigh do not save from the cold and look torn. And let trench coats with eco-leather sleeves from 2014 remain a memory of the times when we were all a little bolder in our choices.

