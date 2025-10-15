Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Statham's wife stuns in the perfect coat — a style example

Statham’s wife stuns in the perfect coat — a style example

en
Publication time 15 October 2025 03:00
The most stylish coat of Fall 2025 — Statham’s wife already tried it on
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Photo: instagram.com/rosiehw

British supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has once again confirmed her status as a style icon. This time, she showcased the key fall trend — an oversized coat that perfectly combines comfort and elegance.

On her Instagram, Jason Statham’s wife displayed a beige, loose-fitting coat that exudes effortless chic.

Which coat style do stars wear in the UK

It’s not a classic trench but a modern, more relaxed version. The soft warm beige tone adds coziness, while the high stand-up collar creates a fashionable silhouette and protects against the cool wind.

A modern version of a stylish trench coat for this fall
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a coat. Photo: instagram.com/rosiehw

Voluminous sleeves, a hidden closure, and clean lines make garments of this style appear visually "light" yet extremely stylish. This minimalist aesthetic is at the height of popularity today — nothing in the look is superfluous, yet every detail is thoughtfully crafted.

Rosie paired the coat with black heeled pumps and a large dark brown bag — a combination that balances elegance with everyday wear. The overall effect is simple yet luxurious, exactly the look every fashionista aims for this fall.

Statham's wife often shows off stylish outfits
Coat. Photo: instagram.com/rosiehw

This coat is a perfect alternative to the classic trench. It works for both business meetings and leisurely strolls, and most importantly, it never goes out of style. The oversized silhouette adds a sense of freedom, while the neutral color allows it to be paired with any shoes or accessories.

Read more:

Soft and glowy — how to Get J.Lo’s signature fall makeup

Lady Gaga’s top designers behind her iconic fashion looks

Timeless classic — shoes making a comeback in fashion trends

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
