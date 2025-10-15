The most stylish coat of Fall 2025 — Statham’s wife already tried it on

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Photo: instagram.com/rosiehw

British supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has once again confirmed her status as a style icon. This time, she showcased the key fall trend — an oversized coat that perfectly combines comfort and elegance.

On her Instagram, Jason Statham’s wife displayed a beige, loose-fitting coat that exudes effortless chic.

Which coat style do stars wear in the UK

It’s not a classic trench but a modern, more relaxed version. The soft warm beige tone adds coziness, while the high stand-up collar creates a fashionable silhouette and protects against the cool wind.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a coat. Photo: instagram.com/rosiehw

Voluminous sleeves, a hidden closure, and clean lines make garments of this style appear visually "light" yet extremely stylish. This minimalist aesthetic is at the height of popularity today — nothing in the look is superfluous, yet every detail is thoughtfully crafted.

Rosie paired the coat with black heeled pumps and a large dark brown bag — a combination that balances elegance with everyday wear. The overall effect is simple yet luxurious, exactly the look every fashionista aims for this fall.

Coat. Photo: instagram.com/rosiehw

This coat is a perfect alternative to the classic trench. It works for both business meetings and leisurely strolls, and most importantly, it never goes out of style. The oversized silhouette adds a sense of freedom, while the neutral color allows it to be paired with any shoes or accessories.

