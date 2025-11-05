The art of shoes: why statement footwear is taking over 2025

Bright shoes. Photo: freepik

Stylists often discuss timeless shoes — pairs that can be worn year after year. However, fashion also has a passion for the unexpected. This is precisely why shoes that make you stop and take a closer look have appeared on the streets this fall.

Discover how to elevate your look with shoes that make an instant statement, according to Cosmopolitan.

Elegant shoes for all occasions

The shoes and boots on Instagram are increasingly resembling works of art. Designers are playing with shapes and textures. Where there was once a smooth leather silhouette, there is now fur, volume, or metallic details. The idea is simple: to make a familiar item so unusual that it evokes an emotion.

Interesting shoes in the outfit. Photo from Instagram.

Fur is the star of the season

This year, soft fur has found its way not only onto outerwear, but also onto footwear. You'll find it on the shafts, soles, and straps, and sometimes in unexpected places. These bold pairs are perfect for keeping your feet warm on cold mornings.

Fur boots. Photo from Instagram.

Some designers took it a step further, transforming classic slouchy boots into voluminous, pleated, over-the-knee boots. These boots are typically worn with mini dresses or short shorts. It's not just a trend; it's a way to make a statement. However, if you look closely, you will easily recognize familiar designs in these "strange" forms. They're simply presented in a new way.

Fold-over boots. Photo from Instagram.

This fall reminds us that even the most daring fashion experiments stem from the familiar. It's just a matter of changing your perspective.

