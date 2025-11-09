Top handbag styles for 2025 — from oversized totes to minimalist lady bags

A woman with a bag. Photo: freepik

The fall of 2025 brought new colors and shapes to fashion, as well as a new attitude toward bags. They are no longer just an accessory; they are an extension of our lifestyle, mindset, and character.

Discover the 2025 handbag models redefining everyday style — from city streets to the office, according to Novyny.LIVE.

This fall, designers prioritized convenience, warm textures, and authenticity. Suede, soft leather, and textured materials bring tactility back into focus — everything you want to touch.

Which bag model is the most popular in 2025

After a few seasons of tiny micro bags, we're going back to roomy shapes, from oversized totes to weekenders. These bags can hold everything you need for a full day out: a laptop, a cosmetic bag, documents, and even spare shoes.

Lady bags, on the other hand, embody calm and order. With their structured design, clear lines, and restrained fittings, they remind us that elegance does not require unnecessary embellishments. These models fit perfectly into an urban lifestyle while also having a classic look.

Tote bag. Photo: papaya.ua

The brands setting the tone for the season include Bottega Veneta, Loewe, Prada, Gucci, and Chanel. Their large bags have become synonymous with mobility — there is nothing superfluous, and every detail makes sense. Louis Vuitton and Fendi remain true to their craftsmanship, and Coccinelle and COS demonstrate that simplicity can also be luxurious.

The Margaux bag by The Row deserves special attention as one of the most successful bags of recent years. It's not just available in boutiques because demand exceeds supply. The secret lies in the balance between minimalism and thoughtfulness, and between quality and everyday life.

Margaux by The Row. Photo from Instagram

Another star of the fashion catwalks is the Buckle by Prada. Although it only appeared in 2024, it already has the status of an icon.

Buckle by Prada. Photo from Instagram

This accessory continues the Galleria and Re-Edition 1995 lines, which have become time-tested classics. Buckle proves that true elegance does not age — it just takes on a new form.

