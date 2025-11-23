Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Best winter coats 2025 — styles that refresh any wardrobe

Best winter coats 2025 — styles that refresh any wardrobe

en
Publication time 23 November 2025 14:40
Updated 21:16
Best stylish winter coats for 2025 — top picks for everyday wear
Woman in a Teddy coat. Photo: freepik

When preparing for cold weather, we look through our wardrobes for outerwear that is both warm and visually appealing. In this sense, a coat is the most reliable option because it isn't tied to a specific style or mood. It easily complements minimalist and daring combinations alike. However, sometimes basic colors no longer achieve the desired effect in winter.

Cosmopolitan told us what colors to pay attention to in winter.

This season, designers broke the rule of "everything neutral in winter" by bringing collections filled with bright colors to the catwalks. Colored coats have a good chance of becoming the focal point of fall and winter outfits.

Navy blue, deep red, and warm mustard were the most prevalent colors in the collections, appearing on classic long silhouettes and more creative models that resemble art objects. But that's not all. Some brands offered an alternative: deep, earthy green shades that create an effect of "calm luxury."

What color coat to wear this winter

To make it easier to navigate through this festive palette, here are a few trends that designers have highlighted, among others.

Red coats — Blumarine

Juicy, warm, and sometimes almost fiery. These models don't just complement your image; they take control of it. All you need to do is add a few basic items, and the coat will take care of the rest.

Must-Have Winter Coats: Elegant Designs That Elevate Your Style
Blumarine coat. Photo from Cosmopolitan

Blue coats — Dries Van Noten

Deep navy blue is restrained yet not boring. It works well with both business attire and more casual outfits.

Best Stylish Winter Coats for 2025: Top Picks for Everyday Wear
Dries Van Noten. Photo from Cosmopolitan

Yellow and mustard — Gucci

Warm, sunny colors are rarely seen in winter wardrobes, so they stand out. A mustard-colored coat can significantly improve your mood.

Winter Coat Guide: Fashionable Coats That Upgrade Any Look
Gucci. Photo from Cosmopolitan

Earthy green — Alainpaul

This is an option for those who want color but aren't ready for drastic changes. Deep green shades stay within the realm of classic colors while adding volume and character to your look.

The Coats Everyone Will Be Wearing This Winter — And Why You’ll Want One Too
Alainpaul. Photo from Cosmopolitan

Winter is the perfect time to indulge in a little color. Designer collections are pushing you to do just that. Choose the shade that resonates with you most, and let your coat be your antidepressant during the cold months.

fashion trends winter style coat Year 2026
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
