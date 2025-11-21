Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Trendy shearling coats 2025/26 — which styles will deliver

Trendy shearling coats 2025/26 — which styles will deliver

en
Publication time 21 November 2025 03:03
Updated 12:01
Your go-to outerwear for winter 2025/26 — shearling coats are in trend
Young woman with a dog wearing a stylish shearling coat. Photo: freepik

The shearling season is officially open. Now that November has finally settled into its usual cold rhythm, light coats no longer help. So it’s the perfect moment to switch to warmer "heavy artillery." A shearling coat is essentially a soft, warm cocoon (whether natural or faux fur) that confidently withstands temperatures down to –25°C.

Novyny.LIVE explains which shearling coat is worth buying.

Which shearling coat to choose this winter

One option is a cropped vintage "aviator." Also take a look at shearling coats in brown shades.

From light coffee to deep chocolate — any shade will fit perfectly into a winter wardrobe. Brown makes the look cohesive and adds a more elevated feel with zero extra effort.

A brown shearling coat has an expensive look
Cropped brown shearling jacket. Photo: Instagram

What to pay attention to first

The collar. It defines the character of the shearling coat. Some models have a collar that matches the main color, while others create a stylish contrast. Brown coats with white fur look especially striking: this accent adds depth and makes the look more expressive.

Next, consider the length. If you prefer simple, calm everyday outfits, go for cropped models or those that end at hip level. If you want warmth, femininity, and that feeling of "full protection," a long shearling coat that covers the legs is the perfect choice.

A long shearling coat is the perfect choice for winter
Long shearling coat. Photo: Instagram

How to style a brown shearling coat

Pair a shearling coat with wide-leg jeans and a black long-sleeve — a very simple but precise combination that works for almost any winter.

Jeans, long sleeves and jeans create the perfect look
Simple outfit with a shearling coat. Photo: Instagram

You can also try wearing it with a warm wool dress, tall socks, and a roomy bag. This creates a look that is both soft and practical.

Footwear can be anything: boots, ankle boots with a low heel, loafers, oxfords, or even Uggs — choose according to your style and the weather.

What shoes to choose with a shearling coat
Shearling coat with Uggs. Photo: Instagram

A brown shearling coat is not just another winter purchase. It’s a piece that can easily become the centerpiece of every outfit. Versatile, warm, and timeless — it will serve you for years and become the foundation of your winter wardrobe.

fashion trends style outerwear Year 2026
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
