Straight-leg jeans are back — 2026 trend that makes dressing in winter so much easier

Blue jeans.

This winter, straight-leg jeans are becoming a real favorite. While we used to have to choose from dozens of styles, now it's simpler: straight-leg jeans are the most comfortable and stylish option.

Discover why this warm, comfortable, and stylish cut is becoming the must-have denim of the season, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Why straight jeans are the perfect choice for winter

They are comfortable to move in and do not tighten or bunch up under thermal underwear or tights. The fabric lies flat and does not stretch, so it retains heat better. The straight model allows you to wear winter shoes of any height, from massive Chelsea boots to high boots.

Another advantage is that they are easy to style. Straight jeans go well with oversized sweaters, down jackets, and classic coats. They do not distort proportions or widen the lower body; rather, they add an air of restrained confidence.

Straight jeans and a gray sweater. Photo from Instagram

What to look for when choosing winter jeans

The main criterion is denim density. Thin models are completely impractical in winter, so it is better to choose a thick, dense material that holds its shape well. A small amount of elastane won't hurt — such jeans are more comfortable and retain their appearance longer.

Another option is straight, insulated jeans with a flannel lining that are warmer. These jeans allow you to forgo tights in relatively mild weather and remain comfortable in below-zero temperatures.

Colors that work in winter

In the 2025/2026 season, the most successful deep dark denim colors are indigo, midnight blue, and deep blue. These colors create a clean vertical line, adding neatness to the look. Vintage options with light scuffs are also appropriate.

Dark denim. Photo from Instagram

Chocolate shades are a warm alternative to classic black and pair well with wool coats and oversized sweaters. Light shades, such as milky, beige, and gray, work best in total looks where nothing is out of place.

Decor and details

During the winter, it is better to choose calm models without tears or slits — they are simply too cold. Light vintage scuffs, contrasting stitching, and matte fittings with a patina effect are relevant now. An arrow on straight jeans is also appropriate: it visually stretches the silhouette and makes the look more focused.

How to wear straight jeans in winter

Simple combinations work best. For example, a warm, oversized sweater or coat, a down jacket, and Chelsea or high-ankle boots.

Straight jeans in a winter look. Photo from Instagram

Straight-leg jeans can be worn with both casual and elegant winter outfits, so they can meet several fashion needs at once.

