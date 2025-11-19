Leggings from the 80s have received an update — how to wear them now

A girl wearing stylish leggings. Photo: freepik

It once seemed that stirrup leggings were forever left in family photo albums next to cassette players and neon. But no — they quietly returned and suddenly found themselves in the spotlight. And not as a strange retro flashback, but as a detail that adds neatness and character to an outfit.

Today, such leggings can be seen everywhere: they are worn with pumps, paired with mules, or shown peeking out from under long coats. Fashion influencers and celebrities wear them so naturally, as if they had never disappeared.

How to wear 80s leggings in modern outfits

Hailey Bieber chooses light combinations with a blazer and a large shopper bag, Katie Holmes shows a restrained and "grown-up" version with heels and a structured jacket, and Kendall Jenner offers everyday comfort, choosing a soft sweater, a fur clutch, and low heels. Victoria Beckham adds minimalism — black leggings, white shoes, and a sharp blazer silhouette.

And there is something very practical about this trend: the stirrups help the leggings keep their shape, stay in place, and fall beautifully over the shoes. Thanks to this, even a simple outfit starts to look more polished.

Stirrup leggings on a woman. Photo from Instagram

Yet it seems the most important thing is that stirrup leggings bring back the ease of experimenting. If you want to add a touch of French charm to your look, add a coat and a soft sweater. And for a more formal variant, choose heels and a structured top. Any everyday outing — from a walk to quick errands in the city — can be made more interesting simply by playing with this detail.

80s-style leggings. Photo from Instagram

Trends change, but some things know how to return as if they had never been gone. Stirrup leggings are exactly in that category. And now they are definitely not about the 80s. They are about today.

