Publication time 17 October 2025 17:07
Updated 17:15
Footwear that never fails — iconic loafers are back in trend
Zoë Kravitz wearing Gucci loafers in the series High Fidelity. Photo: video still

Every time the streets get cooler, fashion brings us back to timeless classics — loafers. Comfortable, stylish, and incredibly versatile. Stores are filled with hundreds of pairs — from mass-market to luxury brands — yet one thing remains unchanged: Gucci loafers are in a league of their own.

This is reported by Vogue.

The House of Gucci has undergone numerous transformations, and with the new creative director Demna, it has entered an entirely new era. Yet despite all the changes, the brand’s main symbol — the classic loafers created by Aldo Gucci back in 1953 — remain the epitome of Italian style.

Loafers worn by stars

Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, Dakota Johnson, A$AP Rocky — all wear Gucci Horsebit Loafers. They are easily recognizable by the metal horsebit detail — the very element that references equestrian tack. This little touch is what made the pair iconic.

Today’s Gucci loafers are slightly flatter, feature square toes, but maintain their classic proportions. Low heels, soft leather, clean lines, and uncompromising quality.

Loafers that have been relevant for over 70 years
Jennifer Aniston wearing loafers. Photo: Vogue

Each pair is handcrafted at the brand’s factory in Italy, where artisans follow traditional methods. Nine specialists work on a single pair, from cutting to polishing. They use seven pieces of calf leather, thirteen machines, and dozens of tools, and the entire process takes several days. It is true craftsmanship, not merely production.

Stars prefer these loafers
Katie Holmes in stylish loafers. Photo: Vogue

The popularity of Gucci Horsebit Loafers lies in their simplicity. This footwear suits everyone. Men wear them with suits or jeans, women with skirts, dresses, or wide-legged trousers. They are appropriate both in the office and on a stroll. Over time, they only get better: slight scuffs or creases add charm and character.

Loafers that look expensive
Gucci loafers. Photo: Vogue

Today, more than seventy years after their creation, Gucci loafers look just as contemporary as they did in 1953. They are not merely shoes, but an investment in a style that never ages.

fashion trends shoes style loafers
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
