Footwear that never fails — iconic loafers are back in trend

Zoë Kravitz wearing Gucci loafers in the series High Fidelity. Photo: video still

Every time the streets get cooler, fashion brings us back to timeless classics — loafers. Comfortable, stylish, and incredibly versatile. Stores are filled with hundreds of pairs — from mass-market to luxury brands — yet one thing remains unchanged: Gucci loafers are in a league of their own.

This is reported by Vogue.

Advertisement

The House of Gucci has undergone numerous transformations, and with the new creative director Demna, it has entered an entirely new era. Yet despite all the changes, the brand’s main symbol — the classic loafers created by Aldo Gucci back in 1953 — remain the epitome of Italian style.

Loafers worn by stars

Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, Dakota Johnson, A$AP Rocky — all wear Gucci Horsebit Loafers. They are easily recognizable by the metal horsebit detail — the very element that references equestrian tack. This little touch is what made the pair iconic.

Today’s Gucci loafers are slightly flatter, feature square toes, but maintain their classic proportions. Low heels, soft leather, clean lines, and uncompromising quality.

Jennifer Aniston wearing loafers. Photo: Vogue

Each pair is handcrafted at the brand’s factory in Italy, where artisans follow traditional methods. Nine specialists work on a single pair, from cutting to polishing. They use seven pieces of calf leather, thirteen machines, and dozens of tools, and the entire process takes several days. It is true craftsmanship, not merely production.

Katie Holmes in stylish loafers. Photo: Vogue

The popularity of Gucci Horsebit Loafers lies in their simplicity. This footwear suits everyone. Men wear them with suits or jeans, women with skirts, dresses, or wide-legged trousers. They are appropriate both in the office and on a stroll. Over time, they only get better: slight scuffs or creases add charm and character.

Gucci loafers. Photo: Vogue

Today, more than seventy years after their creation, Gucci loafers look just as contemporary as they did in 1953. They are not merely shoes, but an investment in a style that never ages.

Read more:

How to wear loafers with socks — Jessica Alba’s style lesson

The trendiest shoes of Fall 2025 to elevate your style

The best pair of boots for fall, recommended by all stylists