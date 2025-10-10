Vintage shoes back in fashion — timeless classics that inspire

Shoes. Photo: Freepik

Recently, hunting for Phoebe Philo’s vintage pieces has become a true sport for fashion collectors. Around the world, stylists, dealers, and fashion concierges are scouring for any trace of her design legacy — from the legendary Chloé banana-print dress to shoes from Old Céline collections. Everything Philo created today holds the status of a coveted trophy.

Incidentally, she was also at the root of the ugly shoes aesthetic, transforming the quirky into luxury. Her shoes with chunky heels remain street style favorites to this day.

Which celebrities have returned to vintage shoes

Recently, Margot Robbie reminded everyone why Phoebe Philo’s name is still on everyone’s lips. The actress chose a printed mini dress and paired it with slingbacks on chunky square heels — the very pair from Céline’s Spring-Summer 2014 collection. Her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, specifically tracked down these shoes to perfect her look.

Margot Robbie. Photo: Vogue

Back in 2009, when Philo presented her first Céline collection, Vogue fashion critic Vicki Woods admitted she dreamed of simply taking the shoes off the model on the runway. It’s no wonder, as the pink straps, black-and-red metallic heels, and impeccable proportions all embodied the new style Philo brought to fashion. From the Adidas Superstars she wore for bows to asymmetrical boots, Philo always had her own vision, which then became a trend.

Outfit with vintage shoes. Photo: Vogue

Today, new shoes from the eponymous Phoebe Philo line cost around £900, yet they unmistakably carry the same aesthetic: square toes, flared front edges, and minimalist elegance without ostentation.

Erika Wright, founder of the fashion service Sourcewhere, confirmed that Phoebe Philo pieces are the most in-demand among vintage requests. "About 40% of our clients are looking specifically for her designs," she says.

Elliptic shoes are more than just footwear — they are a symbol of effortless sophistication. Their unusual silhouette fits perfectly even with modern trends, and it seems that this is Philo’s secret: creating pieces that never go out of style.

