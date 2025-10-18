How to refresh your basic autumn wardrobe — stylist tips

Young woman holding a knitted sweater. Photo: Freepik

This season will be especially appealing to those who value individuality and uniqueness. Stylists note that in autumn 2025, there is no need to be afraid of experimentation. Even a basic wardrobe can be enhanced with small details that make it more interesting and refreshing.

How to refresh your autumn wardrobe

Experiment with colors

Add a few accent colors to your basic autumn wardrobe. This will help create different looks from versatile pieces. Trendy natural shades for this season include beige, khaki, and brown. If your wardrobe is mainly composed of these tones, consider adding bright accessories to liven up your outfits, such as a scarf in blue, red, fuchsia, or yellow. Alternatively, choose a handbag, scarf, or shoes in a trendy accent color. These small touches can give your look a fresh burst of color.

Stylish look with a red scarf. Photo: Instagram

Accessories make all the difference

Even the simplest outfit can be dramatically transformed with accessories. This autumn, pay attention to bold geometric earrings and bracelets made from natural materials. Footwear also plays an important role — for example, chunky Gothic-style boots can add a daring edge to your look. Another accessory that can redefine your outfit is a handbag. This season, large, voluminous bags are back in style, combining practicality with fashion.

Add trendy new pieces

You don’t need to overhaul your entire autumn wardrobe to stay on trend. Simply incorporating a few fashionable items can refresh your style. This season, wide 1980s-style coats, flared jeans, and leather boots are in fashion. Plaid prints and vintage elements are also trendy, as are accents of lace and semi-transparent fabrics. Just a few of these pieces can invigorate a basic wardrobe and make it more interesting.

