Upgrade your wardrobe — 12 fashion styles worth trying

Woman in an interesting sweater. Photo: freepik

Today, fashion has no rigid framework — everyone gets to make their own rules. We dress not for trends, but to express ourselves. To better understand your personal style, it's helpful to look at how it all started and which features have survived to this day.

Get to know the defining features of today's most-worn fashion styles and discover which ones match your personality best, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Popular clothing styles explained

English style

Restraint, neatness, and the ability to display status without excessive embellishment. These qualities were once shaped by English kings, then by dandies, and finally by British youth. The classics include the trench coat, the three-piece suit, tweed, Scottish plaid, and the houndstooth print.

Most often, it's just a well-tailored suit with a jacket and pants. The style is based on simple lines, calm colors, and an absence of fussiness.

A houndstooth suit. Photo from Instagram

Romantic style

It was born in the French Romantic era. The fashion of that time featured thin waists, voluminous skirts, and puffed sleeves — silhouettes that seemed to be created for a ball. Today, romance has become softer. Light fabrics, delicate volumes, and subtle accents are the order of the day. Tenderness remains, but without the excessive "doll-like" quality.

Pastoral

This style is about escaping the noise of the city and returning to nature. Originally inspired by 16th-century artists, it was later popularized by hippies. Today, it includes linen sundresses, light shirts, lace, and wicker accessories. The style features soft colors and a feeling of lightness and simplicity. Everything you want to take with you on a summer vacation has a pastoral feel.

Boho

It emerged as a style of creative Bohemians. It features loose silhouettes, ethnic motifs, fringes, and natural materials — a look that feels a little chaotic yet very lively. Today, it's a mix of maxi dresses, embroidery, Cossack boots, statement jewelry, and warm colors.

Boho look. Photo from Instagram

Safari

Once upon a time, these were clothes for traveling to warm climates. They were made of lightweight fabrics and had patch pockets and belts — all about functionality. Now, this style includes shirt dresses and linen overalls in sand and olive shades. This style will be appreciated by those who prefer comfortable clothing.

Hollywood glamour

Luxury, sparkle, figure-hugging dresses, and an atmosphere of "the night is always young." This style was created by the stars of golden-age Hollywood. Today, it means long silk or satin gowns, shimmering details, and deep necklines. It's a style you choose when you want impact and attention — with no compromises.

A woman in a satin dress. Photo: Freepik

New look

Christian Dior created this post-war style. It's all about the hourglass silhouette, with an expressive waist and voluminous skirts that embody the purest form of femininity. It entered everyday life gradually through details like kitten heel shoes, gloves, accentuated waists, and elegant collars.

Preppy

The style of prestigious American colleges: Polo shirts, vests, loafers, pleated skirts, and blazers with emblems. In modern life, this style is combined with denim, bright sweaters, miniskirts, and classic shoes. It's intelligent, youthful, and very "comfortable."

Disco

The '70s: a time of music, freedom, and brilliance. It was a time when clothes ceased to have a gender and became an emotion. This trend is still evident today through sequins, Lurex, flared pants, miniskirts, bright fur coats, and bold tops. It's ideal for those who aren't afraid to experiment with their image.

A bright fur coat. Photo from Instagram

Casual

It's an urban style born from UK subcultures. It's about convenience and simplicity with a sense of taste. Think oversized shirts, sweaters, jackets, denim, sneakers, and minimalist coats. They're easy to combine and wear every day.

Sporty

The style emerged when women began playing sports. Later, hip-hop culture influenced the style, and streetwear was born. The modern version includes hoodies, sneakers, leggings, windbreakers, and oversized down jackets. Today, it is the least formal and most comfortable style. It is easy to combine with classic items.

A sporty look. Photo from Instagram

Minimalism

It originated with Chanel's "little black dress" and evolved into a philosophy. The philosophy is based on simplicity, quality, and a lack of unnecessary details. Monochrome colors, straight lines, and natural fabrics are still easy to combine. Minimalism is appreciated for its calmness and versatility, not its loud accents.

Each style tells a little story. Some styles have survived epochs; others come back in waves. All of them continue to live with us. The most interesting thing is that we don't have to choose just one.

