Vintage 70s sneakers — a trend worth trying

American actress Katie Holmes has once again done what she does best — shown how simple pieces can look fashionable. This time, the actress and director stepped out wearing Nike Cortez sneakers — the very same legendary model that first appeared in the late 60s and became a true symbol of the 70s. It seems they are ready to return to the center of fashion trends once again.

Which 70s sneakers are relevant now

Her look is an example of how comfort and style can be combined effortlessly. A loose deep wine-red sweater with a large number on the front, dark trousers, and those iconic Cortez. A simple pairing, yet one that appears thoughtfully put together. Such an outfit is perfect for street-style photos.

And the main accent is the white sneakers with a red logo. They seem to have come straight from the 70s: lightweight, low-profile, with that same classic silhouette recognizable even to those who have never run a marathon. This is their charm — simplicity that never ages.

Once, Nike Cortez were created for runners: soft soles, good cushioning, nothing excessive. But over time, they were embraced far beyond sports — worn for walks, skating, paired with jeans, dresses, blazers. This footwear became part of culture, not just a trend.

And now, it seems Cortez are preparing for a grand comeback. Because pieces like these — time-tested, with history — carry true style. Not novelty, but confidence in simplicity. And Katie Holmes has proved this once again.

Retro 70s sneakers make a stylish comeback