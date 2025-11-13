Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Must-have sweaters 2026 — what's trending in fashion now

Must-have sweaters 2026 — what's trending in fashion now

Publication time 13 November 2025 20:05
Updated 20:09
Sweater weather just got stylish — 5 top knits of 2026
A woman in a sweater. Photo: freepik

Last year, people were experimenting with sweaters in many different ways: tucking them into skirts, wearing them over shirts, and even wearing them on bare skin. This fall, however, the trends have become more subdued. 

The sweater has become the focal point of our wardrobe again, rather than a background element, Vogue writes.

Fashionistas no longer seem in a hurry to wear coats; warm, voluminous sweaters with high collars have firmly replaced outerwear. Below are five favorites that will definitely be worn this fall.

Top 2026 sweater trends every stylish woman needs

Fluffy gray sweater

At first glance, it seems ordinary. But that's what makes it charming. Its soft texture gives off a warm and delicate look, even with a minimalist combination of a gray sweater, white pants, and Uggs. A massive bracelet on the sleeve adds effortless elegance. This look evokes the smell of coffee with cinnamon on a cool morning.

Fluffy gray sweater. Photo: Instagram/lolahawassian

Blue, loose-fitting sweater

If you had to choose one color for the season, it would be blue. Deep, calm, and slightly wintry. This high-collar, slightly oversized sweater looks great with flared jeans and sneakers.

Blue, loose-fitting sweater. Photo: Instagram/alicepilate

Argyle print sweater

The same classic argyle pattern once worn in British colleges is back in style. It adds structure and confidence to any look. Choose a turtleneck version — it pairs perfectly with everything from a leather skirt to your favorite jeans.

Argyle print sweater. Photo:  Instagram/ines.frassint

Long sweater with an innocent print

Once considered unfashionable, they now create the same cozy, nostalgic mood. A long sweater with a pattern looks great with a slip skirt and biker boots.

Long sweater. Photo: Instagram/oliviatps

Fitted sweater with short sleeves

It's perfect for those who want something unusual. This sweater is great for the office or a walk. You won't be too hot under a jacket or too cold indoors.

A fitted sweater with short sleeves. Photo: Instagram /andreanoguero

Complete your look by pairing it with Bermuda shorts or classic trousers.

