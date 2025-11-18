Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty Animal-print coats are the hottest trend — go wild this season

Animal-print coats are the hottest trend — go wild this season

en
Publication time 18 November 2025 21:58
Updated 22:02
Animal-print coats are back in fashion — how to style them in 2025
Woman in a coat with cow print. Photo: freepik

In recent weeks, social media has been flooded with a very "delicious" trend: animal-print coats. Celebrities, influencers, and models have all been hunting for striking looks, and this trend seems to be gaining momentum.

Discover styling ideas, and tips to wear this bold trend with confidence, according to Who What Wear.

Advertisement

Indeed, just look at Jennifer Lawrence, Emily Ratajkowski, or Camille Rowe — their appearances in leopard or "pony-print" coats are currently spreading across Pinterest faster than new brand collections. And it's not about shock value; it's about the sense of rich texture, vibrant energy, and personality. This kind of coat doesn't ask for attention — it simply commands it.

Which trend is unexpectedly gaining popularity

Interestingly, there's nothing new about this trend. Leopard simply evolves with generations, but never loses its status. It keeps returning to runways, street style, and our wardrobes. Maybe your mom or grandma already has the perfect model gathering dust — a warm, cozy reminder that fashion moves in circles.

Why Animal-Print Coats Are the Must-Have Trend This Season
Leopard print coat. Photo from Instagram.

If leopard isn't your vibe, no problem. This season also offers zebra and cow prints — equally striking but sometimes perceived as a bit calmer.

It all depends on your mood: if you want drama, go for leopard; if you want playful energy, try zebra; and if you prefer something minimalist but full of character, cow print is the right choice.

Animal-Print Coats 2025: Styling Tips from Influencers and Fashion Stars
A fur coat with a cow print. Photo from Instagram.

Don't be afraid to go bold. An animal-print coat works as an accessory: pair it with simple jeans and a sweater, add the coat, and instantly create a striking, confident look. And yes, this is definitely an investment for more than just one season.

Read more:

Must-have sweaters 2026 — what's trending in fashion now

What jewelry to buy on Black Friday 2025 — trend guide

fashion clothes trends clothes style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information