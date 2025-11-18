Animal-print coats are back in fashion — how to style them in 2025

Woman in a coat with cow print. Photo: freepik

In recent weeks, social media has been flooded with a very "delicious" trend: animal-print coats. Celebrities, influencers, and models have all been hunting for striking looks, and this trend seems to be gaining momentum.

Discover styling ideas, and tips to wear this bold trend with confidence, according to Who What Wear.

Advertisement

Indeed, just look at Jennifer Lawrence, Emily Ratajkowski, or Camille Rowe — their appearances in leopard or "pony-print" coats are currently spreading across Pinterest faster than new brand collections. And it's not about shock value; it's about the sense of rich texture, vibrant energy, and personality. This kind of coat doesn't ask for attention — it simply commands it.

Which trend is unexpectedly gaining popularity

Interestingly, there's nothing new about this trend. Leopard simply evolves with generations, but never loses its status. It keeps returning to runways, street style, and our wardrobes. Maybe your mom or grandma already has the perfect model gathering dust — a warm, cozy reminder that fashion moves in circles.

Leopard print coat. Photo from Instagram.

If leopard isn't your vibe, no problem. This season also offers zebra and cow prints — equally striking but sometimes perceived as a bit calmer.

It all depends on your mood: if you want drama, go for leopard; if you want playful energy, try zebra; and if you prefer something minimalist but full of character, cow print is the right choice.

A fur coat with a cow print. Photo from Instagram.

Don't be afraid to go bold. An animal-print coat works as an accessory: pair it with simple jeans and a sweater, add the coat, and instantly create a striking, confident look. And yes, this is definitely an investment for more than just one season.

Read more:

Must-have sweaters 2026 — what's trending in fashion now

What jewelry to buy on Black Friday 2025 — trend guide