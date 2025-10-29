Most popular Halloween costumes — what to choose this year

Creative Halloween costume. Photo: freepik

Anything goes on Halloween — there are no rules, only imagination. This night is made for becoming anyone you want: from a seductive witch to a mysterious creature from dark legends. There’s no need to fear being too bold or strange — that’s the whole point of the holiday.

Novyny.LIVE presents the most iconic Halloween looks.

Legendary Halloween costumes

Medusa Gorgon

Her mythological image is not just a monster with snake hair and a petrifying gaze. She symbolizes power, beauty, and danger in one. In modern interpretations, Medusa is a confident woman unafraid of her dark side. To recreate the look, wear a fitted metallic dress, greenish or golden makeup, and snake-shaped accessories. Hair can be styled in tight braids or a "snake nest" effect using small elastics and hairspray.

Image of Medusa Gorgon. Photo from Instagram

Witch

A classic that never fails. A black dress is the base. Add stockings, lace gloves, a pointed hat, and most importantly — a gaze full of power. For some fun, carry a broom, black candle, or even a black cat. The look can be made elegant or spooky — it all depends on your mood.

Image of a witch. Photo from Instagram

Harley Quinn

Her wild personality and rebellious style are instantly recognizable. To create this look at home, you’ll need shorts, a cropped top, two pigtails, and contrasting makeup — one side red, the other blue. Add bright eyeshadow, glitter, and confidence — it’s her attitude that makes Harley unmistakable.

Harley Quinn's image. Photo from Instagram

Halloween is a night when you don’t need to explain your look. There are no limits between scary and sexy. There’s only you, your imagination, and a little desire to misbehave.

