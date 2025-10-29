Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty Best Halloween looks that inspire every year

Best Halloween looks that inspire every year

en
Publication time 29 October 2025 14:53
Updated 14:53
Most popular Halloween costumes — what to choose this year
Creative Halloween costume. Photo: freepik

Anything goes on Halloween — there are no rules, only imagination. This night is made for becoming anyone you want: from a seductive witch to a mysterious creature from dark legends. There’s no need to fear being too bold or strange — that’s the whole point of the holiday.

Novyny.LIVE presents the most iconic Halloween looks.

Advertisement

Legendary Halloween costumes

Medusa Gorgon

Her mythological image is not just a monster with snake hair and a petrifying gaze. She symbolizes power, beauty, and danger in one. In modern interpretations, Medusa is a confident woman unafraid of her dark side. To recreate the look, wear a fitted metallic dress, greenish or golden makeup, and snake-shaped accessories. Hair can be styled in tight braids or a "snake nest" effect using small elastics and hairspray.

Recently, Medusa Gorgon has become a popular Halloween costume.
Image of Medusa Gorgon. Photo from Instagram

Witch

A classic that never fails. A black dress is the base. Add stockings, lace gloves, a pointed hat, and most importantly — a gaze full of power. For some fun, carry a broom, black candle, or even a black cat. The look can be made elegant or spooky — it all depends on your mood.

A classic Halloween look that always works
Image of a witch. Photo from Instagram

Harley Quinn

Her wild personality and rebellious style are instantly recognizable. To create this look at home, you’ll need shorts, a cropped top, two pigtails, and contrasting makeup — one side red, the other blue. Add bright eyeshadow, glitter, and confidence — it’s her attitude that makes Harley unmistakable.

A Halloween costume that has become a hit in recent years
Harley Quinn's image. Photo from Instagram

Halloween is a night when you don’t need to explain your look. There are no limits between scary and sexy. There’s only you, your imagination, and a little desire to misbehave.

Read more:

Halloween horoscope — unlock the dark side of your zodiac

Halloween nail ideas that instantly bring the spooky vibe

Top Halloween costume ideas inspired by 2025 pop culture

fashion look style holiday Halloween
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information