Trending pointed-toe boots — the best choice for the 2025/26 season

Fashion-savvy individuals have already noticed that pointed-toe boots have returned this fall, taking center stage in our outfits. They returned confidently, without hesitation or attempts to "please." Just look at the streets: worn vintage pairs, snakeskin boots, and models with a slightly faded varnish are now popular among fashionistas around the world.

Learn how to wear them this fall and winter with jeans and pants, according to Vogue.

Pointed-toe boots for modern looks

Despite the wave of new attention, the pointed-toe is still here. In recent years, it has undergone so many rebirths that it could write its own autobiography. It's hard not to recall the iconic Knife Boots by Balenciaga, which turned the concept of shoe design on its head, or the minimalist, knitted boots of Phoebe Philo's era at Céline — the same boots that remain on many fashionistas' wish lists.

There's something about pointy-toed boots that's hard to explain at first. They always seem a bit "dramatic." Even if they only peek out from under wide denim, the image becomes clearer and sharper. This silhouette has character — it doesn't need embellishments.

This season, designers approached the topic in different ways. Isabel Marant offers soft boots with a slightly crumpled leather effect. They have a natural negligence that makes you want to wear them every day. Khaite relied on elongated boots that are sculptural, restrained, and elegant. With these boots, you will always set the tone. As always, McQueen went all in with a toe so sharp that it speaks for itself.

Whether you're looking for vintage models or something from the new collections, this season, the pointed-toe shoes have become a symbol of style. All you need is the right pair to resonate with your personality.

