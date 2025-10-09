Cozy autumn outfits that have already taken Instagram 2025 by storm — photos

Young woman with a sweater draped over her shoulders. Photo: Instagram

This autumn has brought the first chilly and windy days, and while we search for a balance between summer and winter wardrobes, fashion-savvy women have already prepared their must-have warm pieces that provide comfort while perfectly fitting into autumn looks.

Vogue highlighted five key finds for the season.

Fashion finds for this autumn

Sweater draped over shoulders

Your favorite sweater is ready to step out. This piece is a star of the fall-winter season and can be styled in countless ways—draped over the shoulders instead of a vest or trench for a chic and effortless look.

Sweater draped over shoulders. Photo from Instagram

To keep a summer vibe, choose light or pastel colors: pink, blue, or mint green.

Platform Uggs

This footwear returns to fashion every year. Trendsetters are already pairing Uggs with baggy jeans and knitted sweaters, without waiting for the real cold to arrive.

Platform Uggs. Photo from Instagram

Oversized Scarf

If you don’t want to drape a sweater over your shoulders, opt for a large fringed scarf. It pairs perfectly with casual outfits—sneakers, soft pants, and a roomy sweater. The scarf adds warmth and a polished touch without weighing down the look.

Oversized scarf in outfit. Photo from Instagram

Knitted beanie

It is believed that keeping your head and feet warm is essential. In the early cold days, fashionistas opt for beanies made of warmer yarn—the same style they wore in summer, but cozier. They brighten up formal outfits and add charm to sporty looks.

Knitted beanie. Photo from Instagram

Warm socks

Wearing warm socks with loafers is trendy this season.

Loafers with socks. Photo from Instagram

Fashionistas pair them not only with casual outfits but also with prep-style looks featuring pleated skirts, blazers, leather jackets, or straight-leg jeans.

