The biggest hoodie trends of Fall 2025 — and how to wear them right

Hoodie paired with a denim jacket. Photo: Vogue

Hoodies are a fall classic with a sporty style. This season, however, designers have decided to add a fresh touch to this type of clothing by incorporating it into elegant and dressy outfits, not just sporty looks.

Here's how to turn your cozy hoodie into a stylish fall outfit, according to Vogue.

Here's how to wear hoodies this fall

Classic oversized hoodies have been in fashion for years. While such clothing was previously intended purely for every day and sportswear, this season it has taken on a new purpose. It is now fashionable to combine hoodies with dresses, shirts, and miniskirts.

An elegant look with hoodie. Photo: Vogue

Fashion brands are offering hoodies with transparent mesh or lace elements. Stylists recommend wearing these types of hoodies over a satin dress or pairing them with a classic shirt and pants. Suddenly, a seemingly sporty jacket becomes the perfect addition to a classic look.

A classic look with hoodie. Photo: Vogue

For a stylish look, pair hoodies with a maxi skirt. This combination is a winner, but more sporty. For a more elegant look, wear a hoodie with an elongated jacket or trench coat.

Outfit with a hoodie and skirt. Photo: Vogue

The Organic Slim fits well in both women's and men's formal wear. This jacket looks great with a shirt, black jeans, a tie, and chunky loafers.

A classic men's look with a hoodie. Photo: Vogue

Since comfort is in fashion this season, a hoodie is an ideal fall choice. Not only will it provide comfort, but it will also help you express yourself.

