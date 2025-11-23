Buy smart, stay warm — winter boots that go the distance

Shoes and a bag. Phoro: freepik

Winter shoes are not just a one-season purchase. If you choose carefully, you can find a pair that won't chafe your feet, will keep your feet warm, and can withstand city winters without any unpleasant surprises. Every detail is important here, from the material to the sole.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what criteria to use when choosing winter shoes.

How to choose high-quality winter boots for long-term use

Material

Shoes are best when they "breathe" and don't create a greenhouse effect. Genuine leather does just that. It quickly takes the shape of your foot and becomes softer and more comfortable over time. The only drawbacks are that it's more expensive and requires care. It's easy to tell the difference. Real leather gets warm, while synthetic material stays cold.

Suede and nubuck are also pleasant to wear, but they are more high-maintenance: they are susceptible to rain and sleet, so protection is always necessary. Leatherette is attractive because of its price, but it often loses out in terms of practicality because it cracks faster and doesn't warm up much.

When it comes to insulation, natural wool, especially sheepskin, is the best. It keeps you warm without overheating. Among artificial options, consider tinsulate or gortex; they are warm and durable. To distinguish natural fur from artificial fur, take a closer look at the base. Real fur has a fleecy base, while artificial fur has a fabric base.

Sole

When it comes to winter shoes, the sole is half the battle. It should be at least one centimeter thick. Polyurethane is one of the best options because it can withstand temperature changes without cracking. Thermoplastic is another good option because it lasts a long time and provides good traction. However, rubber becomes slippery in cold weather, so be careful.

Take a look at the tread, too. A raised, deep pattern will help you survive icy conditions with ease. Where the sole meets the upper part of the boot, there should be no cracks or gaps.

Size

In the winter, feet need warmer clothing, so it is better to buy shoes that are half or one size larger. This is not for fashion reasons, but for physiological ones: when your fingers are cramped, blood circulates worse, and your feet freeze faster. Your toes need a little space — literally a centimeter.

Zipper

If you choose boots with a zipper, take a closer look at where it is located. It should not start directly from the sole, otherwise water can seep in. Ideally, there should be at least one centimeter between the sole and the zipper's starting point. From the inside, the zipper should be covered with a soft lining so that cold air does not get into the shoes.

Insole

The right insole can make even the perfect shoe more comfortable. In the winter, it is best to choose insulated orthopedic options. They keep your feet in the correct position, help prevent fatigue, and reduce the risk of injury, especially on slippery surfaces.

